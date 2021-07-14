‘We want to see businesses who don’t just talk about sustainability, but who live it’

Published: 2:30 PM July 14, 2021

The Green Business of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards will recognise businesses that are adapting to changes regarding the green agenda and sustainability - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The judges of the Green Business of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards are looking for a business that is leading the way in sustainability. Will Wright, land and partnership manager at Lovell Partnerships and judge of the award tells us more.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Business Awards?

We have been involved now for a number of years and we are committed to celebrating the success of businesses in Norfolk and helping deserving companies to shout about their achievements.

What do you bring to the judging process?

As a respected local business, Lovell can demonstrate its commitment to sustainability by leading from the front in terms of the adoption of the green agenda across our industry sector.

As a business that values sustainability and being green, this is a category very close to our hearts. We take our responsibility towards the environment very seriously and are continually trialling and investigating new and improved operational methods to minimise our impact.

Will Wright, land and partnership manager at Lovell - Credit: Lovell

What inspires you in business?

I am inspired by innovation, particularly by businesses that are adapting to changes regarding the green agenda and sustainability.

What are the benefits of a green economy?

Nurturing and protecting natural environments, enhanced social wellbeing and responsible growth to name a few.

It offers opportunities for green jobs and sustainable solutions if we work to create a low-carbon economy. At Lovell, we have reduced our reliance on fossil fuels, choosing “greener” alternatives and we are progressing towards switching to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel for all generators and telehandlers on our sites.

Why should businesses take the time to enter this award?

We want to recognise the businesses who are taking responsibility for being green through their strategy and showing commitment and care for environmentally-friendly practices.

Customers judge us by our values and being green is high on the agenda for many people, who want to support and work with businesses who share their goals. This category will shine a spotlight on those leading the way.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Evidence of green practices and credentials, employers who embrace the environment in their day-to-day work, who show innovation and genuinely care about sustainability.

Also, those who recognise and encourage their team to take it seriously and reward those who do.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

We want to see businesses who don’t just talk about sustainability, but who live it, with environmental care and practices at the very heart of the business.

GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

A business this is able to demonstrate a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint through innovative and sustainable practices that is always learning and sharing their experiences of this process with others to push the move to a green economy.

The closing date for entries is August 22. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk