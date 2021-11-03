Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Meet this year's finalists
- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography
It’s been another tricky year – but things are looking up.
And this year the Norfolk Business Awards will – once again – be held in person.
Challenges have continued to rain down on the business world. Not just the continued widespread disruption of Covid, but crises in energy, logistics and labour continue to impact on almost every sector.
At times like these it is more important than ever to celebrate success. So here is your chance to tell inspiring stories and recognise innovation – everything these awards have set out to do in their 30-year history.
Our 2021 awards shine a spotlight on the resilience, quality and excellence we have here in Norfolk - and the last 18 months have proved beyond doubt we have these attributes in abundance.
World-class firms, which can be an inspiration to others. Agile entrepreneurs, who have brilliantly adapted to volatile business conditions.
You may also want to watch:
The award categories capture a diverse range of the region's business acumen.
Many congratulations to all our finalists, selected from hundreds of extremely strong entries. They should be so proud of what they've achieved.
Most Read
- 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 2 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
- 3 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
- 4 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
- 5 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
- 6 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
- 7 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
- 8 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
- 9 'Ridiculous' - Village objects to 100ft 4G mast plan
- 10 Norfolk man sent indecent images to stay part of illicit chat group
This cohorts of finalists is the strongest I have ever seen. Incredible when we factor in the challenges everyone has faced.
Judges have been amazed at the quality, and this should give us confidence that Norfolk's business community will emerge from current difficulties stronger than ever. You are the engine room of the recovery.
The winners of our categories, including overall Business of the Year, will be crowned at a glittering awards night at Norfolk Showground on November 25.
We thank our headline sponsors Barclays along with all our category sponsors. Without them these awards simply would not happen.
We look forward to seeing you at the awards night when the special guest speakers will be Kanya King and television’s David Whiteley as host. See you all then!
Meet this year’s finalists:
Business Person of the Year
James Groves – Indigo Swan
Julie Hunt – Face to Face Finance
Christine Malcolm – The Maids Head Hotel
Sarah Mintey MBE – Developing Experts
Changing Lives Special Recognition Award
GH Hair Design
Norwich Theatre
Trinity Solutions
Yellow Brick Mortgages
Customer Excellence Award
Breakwater IT
R13 Recruitment
Scribe
Shred Station
Disruptor of the Year
Developing Experts
Iceni Diagnostics
Indigo Swan
Liftshare Group
Education in Business Award
Developing Experts
Face to Face Finance
Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support
Pure Physiotherapy
Employer of the Year
Cornwall Insight
Evander
Liftshare
Green Business of the Year
Deepdale Farms
Liftshare
Netmatters
Shred Station
Marketing Innovation Award
PlantGrow
Potters Resorts
Richardsons Leisure
ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure
Scale-Up Business of the Year
Bread Source
e-Pharmacy
Netmatters
Yellow Brick Mortgages
SME of the Year
Abel Homes
The CGM Group (East Anglia)
Cornwall Insight
Shred Station
Start-Up Business of the Year
Abode Construction
Bread Hospitality
Keeler Recruitment
Naturally Raw Pet Food