Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Meet this year's finalists

The Norfolk Business Awards 2021 will once again be held in person - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

It’s been another tricky year – but things are looking up.

And this year the Norfolk Business Awards will – once again – be held in person.

Challenges have continued to rain down on the business world. Not just the continued widespread disruption of Covid, but crises in energy, logistics and labour continue to impact on almost every sector.

At times like these it is more important than ever to celebrate success. So here is your chance to tell inspiring stories and recognise innovation – everything these awards have set out to do in their 30-year history.

Our 2021 awards shine a spotlight on the resilience, quality and excellence we have here in Norfolk - and the last 18 months have proved beyond doubt we have these attributes in abundance.

World-class firms, which can be an inspiration to others. Agile entrepreneurs, who have brilliantly adapted to volatile business conditions.

The award categories capture a diverse range of the region's business acumen.

Many congratulations to all our finalists, selected from hundreds of extremely strong entries. They should be so proud of what they've achieved.

This cohorts of finalists is the strongest I have ever seen. Incredible when we factor in the challenges everyone has faced.

Judges have been amazed at the quality, and this should give us confidence that Norfolk's business community will emerge from current difficulties stronger than ever. You are the engine room of the recovery.

The winners of our categories, including overall Business of the Year, will be crowned at a glittering awards night at Norfolk Showground on November 25.

Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, is a guest speaker at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 - Credit: Kanya King

We thank our headline sponsors Barclays along with all our category sponsors. Without them these awards simply would not happen.

We look forward to seeing you at the awards night when the special guest speakers will be Kanya King and television’s David Whiteley as host. See you all then!

Meet this year’s finalists:



Business Person of the Year

James Groves – Indigo Swan

Julie Hunt – Face to Face Finance

Christine Malcolm – The Maids Head Hotel

Sarah Mintey MBE – Developing Experts



Changing Lives Special Recognition Award



GH Hair Design

Norwich Theatre

Trinity Solutions

Yellow Brick Mortgages

Customer Excellence Award



Breakwater IT

R13 Recruitment

Scribe

Shred Station

Disruptor of the Year



Developing Experts

Iceni Diagnostics

Indigo Swan

Liftshare Group

Education in Business Award

Developing Experts

Face to Face Finance

Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support

Pure Physiotherapy



Employer of the Year

Cornwall Insight

Evander

Liftshare



Green Business of the Year

Deepdale Farms

Liftshare

Netmatters

Shred Station



Marketing Innovation Award



PlantGrow

Potters Resorts

Richardsons Leisure

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure



Scale-Up Business of the Year



Bread Source

e-Pharmacy

Netmatters

Yellow Brick Mortgages



SME of the Year



Abel Homes

The CGM Group (East Anglia)

Cornwall Insight

Shred Station

Start-Up Business of the Year



Abode Construction

Bread Hospitality

Keeler Recruitment

Naturally Raw Pet Food