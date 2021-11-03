News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Meet this year's finalists

Author Picture Icon

Richard Porritt

Published: 8:00 AM November 3, 2021
The winners at the Norfolk Business Awards 2019

The Norfolk Business Awards 2021 will once again be held in person - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

It’s been another tricky year – but things are looking up. 

And this year the Norfolk Business Awards will – once again – be held in person. 

Challenges have continued to rain down on the business world. Not just the continued widespread disruption of Covid, but crises in energy, logistics and labour continue to impact on almost every sector. 

At times like these it is more important than ever to celebrate success. So here is your chance to tell inspiring stories and recognise innovation – everything these awards have set out to do in their 30-year history. 

Our 2021 awards shine a spotlight on the resilience, quality and excellence we have here in Norfolk - and the last 18 months have proved beyond doubt we have these attributes in abundance. 

World-class firms, which can be an inspiration to others. Agile entrepreneurs, who have brilliantly adapted to volatile business conditions. 

You may also want to watch:

The award categories capture a diverse range of the region's business acumen. 

Many congratulations to all our finalists, selected from hundreds of extremely strong entries. They should be so proud of what they've achieved. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
  2. 2 Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home
  3. 3 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
  1. 4 Confusion at lack of walk-in Covid-19 booster jab centres in Norfolk
  2. 5 'Not acceptable' - Shop staff must pay £2,000 after blue badge misuse
  3. 6 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  4. 7 Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work
  5. 8 25-year-old carer who was jobless starts multi-million pound agency
  6. 9 'Ridiculous' - Village objects to 100ft 4G mast plan
  7. 10 Norfolk man sent indecent images to stay part of illicit chat group

This cohorts of finalists is the strongest I have ever seen. Incredible when we factor in the challenges everyone has faced. 

Judges have been amazed at the quality, and this should give us confidence that Norfolk's business community will emerge from current difficulties stronger than ever. You are the engine room of the recovery. 

The winners of our categories, including overall Business of the Year, will be crowned at a glittering awards night at Norfolk Showground on November 25. 

Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards

Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, is a guest speaker at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 - Credit: Kanya King

We thank our headline sponsors Barclays along with all our category sponsors. Without them these awards simply would not happen. 

We look forward to seeing you at the awards night when the special guest speakers will be Kanya King and television’s David Whiteley as host. See you all then! 

Meet this year’s finalists:
 

Business Person of the Year  

James Groves – Indigo Swan 
Julie Hunt – Face to Face Finance 
Christine Malcolm – The Maids Head Hotel 
Sarah Mintey MBE – Developing Experts   

 
Changing Lives Special Recognition Award 

GH Hair Design 
Norwich Theatre 
Trinity Solutions 
Yellow Brick Mortgages   

Customer Excellence Award 
 
Breakwater IT 
R13 Recruitment  
Scribe  
Shred Station  

Disruptor of the Year 
 
Developing Experts  
Iceni Diagnostics 
Indigo Swan 
Liftshare Group  

Education in Business Award 

Developing Experts 
Face to Face Finance 
Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support  
Pure Physiotherapy  
 
Employer of the Year   

Cornwall Insight  
Evander 
Liftshare  
 
Green Business of the Year  

Deepdale Farms  
Liftshare  
Netmatters  
Shred Station  
 
Marketing Innovation Award 
 
PlantGrow 
Potters Resorts 
Richardsons Leisure 
ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure 

 
Scale-Up Business of the Year 
 
Bread Source  
e-Pharmacy 
Netmatters 
Yellow Brick Mortgages   
 
SME of the Year 
 
Abel Homes  
The CGM Group (East Anglia) 
Cornwall Insight 
Shred Station  

Start-Up Business of the Year 
 
Abode Construction 
Bread Hospitality  
Keeler Recruitment 
Naturally Raw Pet Food 

Norfolk Business Awards
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Northern Lights seen over the wind farm off the Norfolk coast, taken from Skelding Hill, Sheringham

Photographer captures stunning Northern Lights over Norfolk coast

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
How the Long Stratton bypass could look, with a footbridge in the distance

South Norfolk District Council

How bypass will change town after nearly a century of campaigning

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon