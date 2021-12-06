Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Employer of the Year winner

Cornwall Insight, a Norwich-based energy consultancy business, has been named winner of the Employer of the Year award, sponsored by Pure Executive and Birketts, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Founded in 2005, Cornwall Insight provides independent analysis, research, consulting and training to businesses and stakeholders engaged in the Great British, Irish and Australian energy markets. The company has expanded from three employees in 2005 to more than 100, with four offices in three different countries.

The judges said that Cornwall Insight had a clear strategy and that the whole team were involved in its redevelopment. The company’s values are totally embedded in its culture, linking to its team’s performance, reward and development.

Cornwall Insight was commended for embracing agile working and a carefully-planned rewards scheme. The judges were impressed with the company’s establishment of a Culture Club during the pandemic, which ensured that the fun was continued throughout various lockdowns with a huge array of activities for Cornwall Insight’s teams.

“This is a big boost for our team, who have tirelessly contributed their diverse range of talents and skills to our group," said Gareth Miller, chief executive officer of Cornwall Insight. “Employer of the Year was the one award that we really wanted to win. The other finalists are so strong in this area. We have focussed on putting people first during what has been a really challenging time for people’s lives generally, let alone just in work.

“Tina Mosely has been instrumental in changing the dynamic here since she joined in early 2020, with her team Ben Day and Sarah Johnson. But this is a team effort too: culture also comes from what we all do, say and think day to day.

"We have lots of areas we are working on to continuously improve, but to get some validation from the judges here is a big vote of confidence in what we are trying to achieve.”

About the sponsors



Pure Executive



Pure Executive is the executive search division of Pure, the leading professional recruitment company for the East of England. Specialising in board appointments, the company works in partnership with privately-owned organisations, non-profit and listed businesses across diverse industries, sourcing executive talent on a national and global basis.



Birketts



With a reputation for being forward-thinking and ambitious, Birketts is a leading regional law firm with an impressive national and international network of clients. For more than 150 years, Birketts’ core belief has remained the same. The professional skill and integrity of its lawyers and support staff is its most important asset.



The finalists



Evander

Based in Norwich, Evander provides glazing and locksmith services for the insurance, home emergency, facilities management and property sectors, offering 24/7 response and fulfilment services to ensure the places we live and work are safe, secure and smart.

The judges agreed that Evander has a clear vision and a manifesto, providing staff with clarity about its values and the behaviours it wishes to embed. The company demonstrated a commitment to going the extra mile to communicate with all its staff in a number of different ways including podcasts for its ‘on the road’ technicians.

The judges also noted that there are regular opportunities for employees to give feedback and that Evander is making progress on its diversity agenda.

Liftshare Group

Liftshare Group is a social enterprise and technology platform that helps businesses reduce carbon emissions associated with single occupancy car commutes.

The business credits its continued evolution to its highly-skilled team. Everyone at Liftshare Group is driven by its clear mission to make zero-carbon commuting a reality. The judges praised its clear purpose and strong values, which are totally embedded in everything it does – whether through its reward and recognition, the team performance, CSR or wellbeing initiatives.

Liftshare Group has also developed a fantastic culture where staff are front and centre to its success. There is a real sense of fun in getting the job done and, despite unforeseen challenges, a real ‘can-do attitude’ from all to innovate and help the company thrive, which further impressed the judges.