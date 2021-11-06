Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Meet the Employer of the Year finalists

The Employer of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 seeks to showcase organisations that have developed a culture and ethos that places people at the very core of the business, recognising the evolution of employee engagement and the impact it has on the workplace. Here are the finalists for this year’s Employer of the Year Award, sponsored by Pure Executive and Birketts.





Evander

Evander is a Norwich-based provider of glazing and locksmith services for the insurance, home emergency, facilities management and property sectors, providing 24/7 response and fulfilment services to make the places where we live and work safe, secure and smart.

The company employs over 450 colleagues, working across the UK to attend 120,000 domestic and commercial properties, supported by a central operations team in Norwich.

The judges said that Evander is on “an impressive journey to engage its people and is clearly committed to doing this”, having recruited a dedicated engagement manager and investing heavily in improving staff environments, employee wellbeing, training and apprenticeships and Kickstart schemes. The judges also noted that there are regular opportunities for employees to give feedback and that Evander is making progress on its diversity agenda.

“It has a clear to understand vision and a people manifesto providing staff with clarity about its values and the behaviours it wishes to embed. It goes the extra mile to communicate with all its staff in a number of different ways including podcasts for its ‘on the road’ technicians.”

Market researcher Cornwall Insight works with businesses in the British, Irish and Australian energy markets - Credit: Cornwall Insight

Cornwall Insight

Cornwall Insight provides independent research, analysis, consulting and training to businesses and stakeholders engaged in the Great British, Irish and Australian energy markets.

Based in Norwich, the company has grown from three employees in 2005 to now employing over 100 people, with four offices in three different countries.

The judges commented: “Cornwall Insight has very clear, values and strategy that the whole team were involved in redeveloping. Its values are totally embedded in its culture, linking to its team's performance, reward and development.”

Cornwall Insight was commended for embracing agile working and a carefully-planned rewards scheme. The judges were also impressed with the company’s establishment of a ‘Culture Club’ during the pandemic, which ensured that the “fun” culture was continued throughout the past year and a half with a huge array of activities for staff.

“There has been significant innovation in how Cornwall Insight has evolved the culture over the past 18 months and the business’ success is testament to its hard work,” the judges added.

Liftshare Group helps businesses reduce emissions associated with single occupancy car commutes - Credit: Liftshare Group

Liftshare Group

Liftshare Group is a tech-led, 22-year-old social enterprise that helps businesses reduce emissions associated with single occupancy car commutes. The business credits its continued innovation evolution into one of the largest car-sharing companies in the UK to its highly-skilled team.

The judges said: “Lift share is a company that really values its workforce. Everyone is driven by its clear mission to make zero carbon commuting a reality. It has a wonderful culture where staff are front and centre to its success.”

They were also impressed by the senior team’s passion, desire and commitment to ensuring that Liftshare is a great place to work.

In addition to this the judges said: “The company has a very clear purpose and strong company values which are totally embedded in everything it does, whether through its reward and recognition, the teams’ performance, CSR or wellbeing initiatives.

"However, there is also a real sense of fun in getting the job done and, despite unforeseen challenges, a real ‘can-do attitude’ from all to innovate and help the company thrive.”