‘Organisations need to work harder and smarter to attract, recruit and retain the best talent’

Published: 2:00 PM June 30, 2021

The Employer of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards looks for evidence in three key areas: recognition, innovation, and progressive people strategies - Credit: Getty Images

If the last 15 months have shown us anything, it’s that supporting employees is essential to a successful business. Here we speak to Lynn Walters, executive director at Pure Executive and Jeanette Wheeler, partner at Birketts, about their roles as the judges of the Employer of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Business Awards?

Lynn: The Norfolk Business Awards is an opportunity for us to come together as a business community to celebrate and showcase many vibrant, inspiring, and progressive organisations in the region who are committed to employee engagement.

Together, Pure and Birketts have been judging these awards for 10 years. We are trusted advisors in the business community and are committed to honouring the business who can genuinely attribute their success and growth to putting their people, values, and culture at the heart of everything they do.

Lynn Walters, executive director of Pure Executive - Credit: David Johnson Photographic

Why is it so important to recognise an Employer of the Year?

Jeanette: This is a competitive category and is the one that business leaders want to win. Being recognised as Employer of the Year, is a true reflection of a progressive organisation as it’s all about their people.

Having a strong brand reputation as a high-quality employer, sets organisations apart in the eyes of future employees, investors, and customers alike.

What do you bring to the judging process?

Lynn: Our judges are highly experienced, having previously judged the highly-competitive Norfolk Business Awards for 10 years, as well as Best Employers Eastern Region accreditations. Our judges have a deep understanding of leadership, culture and engagement, on productivity and success.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Jeanette: A progressive, authentic, brave organisation that listens to its people, and which positively contributes to people, community and environment.

The winning and shortlisted organisations will be those who took the time to explain and evidence how they have evolved their culture throughout the pandemic and how they are creating workplaces of the future that focus on the engagement of their employees.

Jeanette Wheeler, partner at Birketts - Credit: David Johnson Photographic

What can the prestige of winning this award do for a business’ reputation?

Lynn: It is a candidate-driven market and organisations need to work harder and smarter to attract, recruit and retain the best talent. This award gives people a sense of belonging to their organisation and its brand. Winning this award will demonstrate to potential employees that they are a great place to work.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

Jeanette: This is a competitive category, so answer all the questions in detail and take time to thoroughly complete the application. The application can only be judged on the information you provide.

Involve and get support from your leadership team. Keep your application succinct and relevant. Tailor your application to this award entry.

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

This award recognises the evolution of employee engagement and its impact on the workplace. It looks to showcase organisations that have evolved a culture and ethos that is people centric. The judges are looking for evidence in three areas of recognition, innovation, and progressive people strategies.

The closing date for entries is August 22. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk



