Face to Face Finance

Face to Face Finance is a firm of independent financial advisers, based in Cringleford. Its 14-strong team has been providing individuals and businesses with advice on investments, pensions, long term care, protection and more for over 18 years and is on a mission to get people taking an active interest in managing their finances from a younger age. It regularly engages with the community, taking an innovative approach to education.

The judges praised founder and managing director Julie Hunt and her team, saying that they are “clearly committed to humanising finance”. They were particularly impressed with the company’s breadth of focus - “from educating children through books and classroom activities to providing staff with dementia training.”

The new styles of learning intervention deployed by Face to Face Finance, in particular its newly-launched podcast, were a key factor of the business’ strategy that excited the judges. They concluded by saying: “It is clear that Face to Face Finance is a dynamic place to work with learning at its heart.”

Developing Experts’ digital platform provides science curriculum lessons and activities for schools - Credit: Developing Experts

Developing Experts

Developing Experts’ digital platform provides more than 1,000 science curriculum lessons and motivational activities for primary and secondary schools, combined with a careers and recruitment forum for both young people and their families/carers, as well as teaching resources to enhance confidence in STEM teaching.

The company has partnered with the industry boards Routes into Rail and the Nuclear Skills Strategy Group, to provide an industry wide strategy for sourcing and monitoring their future talent pipelines.

The judges were impressed by Developing Experts’ founding principles of “alleviating the skills shortage in the STEM sector, which provides such vast opportunities in our region.”

“The way Sarah Mintey MBE and her team have created such a dynamic platform in which to engage with future generations really struck a chord,” they added.

“The quality and breath of the courses, the level of data and insight and the ability to bring together both commercial and educational sectors in such a unique and positive way was outstanding.”

Norfolk & Suffolk Care Support provides information, advice, guidance and support to the social care sector - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Care Support

Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support

A not-for-profit company based in Norwich, Norfolk & Suffolk Care Support has been providing information, advice, guidance and support to the social care sector for over 19 years.

The company identifies funding to enable the development of training and learning opportunities and works with strategic partners to improve knowledge and skills within the workforce. It also promotes careers in care with schools and colleges and supports unemployed people into work, further aiding retention and recruitment.

The judges were impressed by Norfolk and Suffolk Care Support's work to develop skills across a challenging sector, “particularly in light of the critical demand for support caused by the recent pandemic”.

They added that CEO Christine Futter and her “passionate” team “clearly understand the needs of the community", noting that the training programmes for staff, partnerships with other educational providers and initiatives to enhance community care where what stood out the most.

“The team showed clear determination and aspiration to excel at what they do and a passionate leadership model is evident throughout,” the judges concluded.

Pure Physiotherapy prides itself on offering continual development and education opportunities - Credit: Pure Physiotherapy

Pure Physiotherapy

Founded in 2006, Pure Physiotherapy aims to supply quality, research-led care with compassion. With clinics located in East Anglia, the North West, Hampshire and Yorkshire, Pure Physiotherapy’s growing team of more than 140 members delivers care to over 16,000 people per month across the nation. The business also prides itself on offering continual development and education opportunities.

Pure Physiotherapy’s “holistic approach to internal training” made an impression on the judges, who said: “Far from an out of the box solution, it was clear that all staff experience an entirely tailored approach to their training and that learning is at the centre of the organisation.”

In addition to this, the judges felt that the company’s partnerships with medical stakeholders “were impressive and went beyond normal expectations.”

They summarised their comments on Pure Physiotherapy by saying: “The fact that director Phin Robinson provided his interview whilst at an educational event at The NEC is testament to the difference he wants to make both to his own staff, the industry and externally to clients.”