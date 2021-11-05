Norfolk Business Awards 2021: Meet the Disruptor of the Year finalists

Indigo Swan's 25-strong team endeavours to help businesses of any size be more energy efficient - Credit: Eco2/Indigo Swan

The Disruptor of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 celebrates a business that shows a clear purpose and is disrupting its sector with a drive for forward-thinking change. Business in this category demonstrate an understanding of the need for change, supported by a focussed implementation strategy. Meet this year’s finalists in the Disruptor of the Year category, sponsored by Lovewell Blake.

Indigo Swan

Indigo Swan is an independent commercial energy consultancy, founded in 2009 with a client base that stretches across the UK. The company employs 25 people within its Norwich office, helping businesses make quick, easy and well-informed decisions about their energy.

The team believes that its independence is core to its capability to champion customers’ best interests. From finding the right supplier, to checking and negotiating contracts Indigo Swan endeavours to help businesses of any size be more energy efficient.

The judges were impressed with Indigo Swan’s unique approach to business. They said: “Not happy with the practices in its industry Indigo Swan champions openness and transparency, pushing for regulation where others fear to tread.”

The judges added that Indigo Swan’s ethical approach “isn’t just skin deep but runs through everything they do.”

Developing Experts works to bridge the gap between the STEM curriculum and STEM-related careers - Credit: Developing Experts

Developing Experts

Based in Norwich, Developing Experts works with STEM-related industries, universities and over 5700 UK schools to offer a long-term, strategic and user-friendly digital solution for bridging the STEM curriculum and STEM-related careers.

Developing Experts’ platform is designed to build diversity into the workplace for young people, families, carers and job seekers by responding to employer needs.

One of the company’s core values is to provide equal opportunities through enhanced access to education, achieving better social outcomes. Recently it has been working towards this goal by offering free lessons to students and schools during lockdown. It has also secured a mix of funding sources from local authorities, industry sectors and key employers.

The judges said: “This has been a great year for Developing Experts, in which the focus of the business has been turned into a slightly different direction. The business has found a way of capturing the skills shortfall that the country finds itself in currently, through training, data and sponsorship.”

Iceni Diagnostics is developing a rapid diagnostic lateral flow test for both Covid-19 and flu - Credit: Iceni Diagnostics

Iceni Diagnostics

Iceni Diagnostics is an innovative platform company which focuses on using glycoscience (carbohydrate chemistry and biology) in the areas of diagnostics and therapeutics. Based on Norwich Research Park, Iceni Diagnostics is currently leading the development of glycan (carbohydrates)technology to produce a rapid, mutation-proof, point-of-care diagnostic test as an alternative to the antigen test for a number of viruses including influenza and Covid-19.

Not only can Iceni Diagnostics’ pioneering test diagnose in minutes whether a person is infected with flu or coronavirus, but, according to the company, tests have shown a greatly reduced occurrence of false positives.

The judges said: “It is fantastic to hear about the wide range of possibilities that the technology being worked on here could apply to. The Research Park has long been a beacon of innovation in scientific research and Iceni Diagnostics continue to push boundaries that have an effect on all our lives.”

Liftshare Group recently launched the Mobilityways Platform to help employers meet their net zero goals - Credit: Liftshare Group

Liftshare Group

A 22-year-old social enterprise, Liftshare Group is one of the largest car-sharing platforms across the UK.

To help businesses reduce the amount of CO2e produced by commuting, Liftshare Group recently launched the Mobilityways Platform, which aims to help employers meet their net zero goals.

The Mobilityways Platform is a suite of software tools that enables employers to evidence, track, plan and change their commuter emissions, and is the only software solution dedicated to decarbonising the commute. It provides full visibility of commuting challenges and identifies more sustainable travel alternatives for employees.

The judges said: “Liftshare isn’t just connecting users with each other to help reduce carbon emissions, it has also developed a commercial offering and, crucially, advice for businesses that are looking to implement improvements to travel plans for their employees. A worthy aim and a great Norfolk business.”