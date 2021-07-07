Published: 9:30 AM July 7, 2021

The Disruptor of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards will recognise a business which has coupled a great idea with commercial awareness to bring together an inspiring new enterprise - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Disruption is what drives forward-thinking change in business, and the Disruptor of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards recognises those organisations or individuals that excel at it. Here we speak to James Shipp and Shaun Mary, partners at Lovewell Blake, about their roles as judges of this award.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

Shaun: We are continuing our support of the Norfolk Business Awards because they are about celebrating truly great local businesses. We need to actively promote our energetic, dynamic and innovative business community, focussing on those organisations who are driving forward their businesses, their people and of course, their local community.

The Norfolk Business Awards continues to go from strength to strength and Lovewell Blake is privileged to be a sponsor.

Shaun Mary, partner at Lovewell Blake - Credit: Lovewell Blake

What do you bring to the judging process?

James: We hope that our involvement will also provide all applicants to the disruptor category some tangible feedback on their business structure and strategy. We really get to know the businesses and aim to play our part in future successes through the judging process.

James Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake - Credit: Lovewell Blake

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

Shaun: Very enjoyable, it has been great to get to know some fantastic local businesses and see them blossom following success in the awards. We hope that we can also add a bit of value to these businesses by sharing our expertise during the judging process.

What inspires you in business?

James: We love to see people with a great idea create a successful business from it. People who come to us with a strong ambition are inspiring. With the support of their staff and advisers turning that idea into a commercial success is so rewarding.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

Shaun: A business which has coupled a great idea with commercial awareness to bring together an inspiring enterprise. Maybe in an established sector where the idea has changed the norm and where others have started to follow. We look forward to meeting some fantastic, local businesses.

What advice would you give to a business that’s considering entering?

James: Go for it! It may take a little time to prepare the application but you will enjoy reflecting on how far you have come. We want to hear about your business journey and your story. It will inspire others and enlighten us all. We are sure you will find the process rewarding.

DISRUPTOR OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

The winner will have clear purpose and be disrupting their sector with their drive for forward-thinking change.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a clear and assessed understanding of the need for change which is supported by a focussed implementation strategy.

This award is open for both individuals and businesses to enter.

The closing date for entries is August 22. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk