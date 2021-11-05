Norwich-based Shred Station has been committed to providing excellent customer experiences since its formation in 2008 - Credit: Shred Station

Meet the finalists for the Customer Excellence Award, sponsored by Greater Anglia, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021. This award recognises businesses that demonstrate outstanding customer service, consistently delivered at the highest level by a customer-focused individual or team.

Shred Station

Shred Station is a Norwich-based shredding specialist that offers quick and secure destruction of confidential waste and data. The company has been committed to providing excellent customer experiences since its formation in 2008, attributing a lot of its success to online reviews and word of mouth.

Judges noted Shred Station’s investment in the Feefo review platform, which ensures reviewers are qualified. The company has received over 95% positive reviews and an 89% promoter score on the platform, winning it a Feefo Gold Trusted Service Award.

They added that Shred Station doesn’t rest on its laurels. “Despite customer-focused initiatives such as bespoke enroute email alerts, the Extra Care Personal Service, customisable containers, the online portal and being the first company to provide a tracked shredding service, its quality management system ensures it is always looking for ways to deliver further improvements.”

Breakwater IT provides IT support and services to businesses across Norfolk and the UK - Credit: Phil Barnes Photography





Breakwater IT

Breakwater IT provides IT support and services to businesses across Norfolk and the UK. Founded in 2005, the company has since grown into a team of over 20 engineers, account managers and administrative support at its Norwich office, and partners with the likes of HP, Cisco and Datto.

The judges commented: “Breakwater has introduced numerous incentives focusing on customer excellence, and their results show how successful this strategy has been. Improving the customer satisfaction survey response rate has been at the heart of this, and the satisfaction score of 99.35% over delivers against the golden KPI of 95%.”

Last year, the company rolled out the Breakwater Hub to its clients, ensuring its services as accessible as possible. “The Hub has been a great way to stay close to clients, and the introduction of the chat function has helped this,” the judges added. “Breakwater is committed to providing value add for its clients, with Platform to Share events and digital distribution of knowledge content integral to this approach.”

The team at R13 Recruitment, a Norwich-based commercial recruitment agency - Credit: R13 Recruitment

R13 Recruitment

R13 Recruitment is a Norwich-based commercial recruitment agency founded in 2013. The company puts candidate and client happiness, work-life balance and employee wellbeing at the heart of its operations.

As well as being the preferred recruitment agency for some of East Anglia's most successful businesses, R13 is a two-time finalist for the SME of Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards, a member of Archant’s Future50 programme.

The judges commented: “As a recruitment business it is paramount to keep clients and applicants happy, but R13 goes further than most to ensure market-leading customer excellence. All of the reviews across LinkedIn, Google, Facebook and internal surveys are excellent, which is unsurprising based on their 44% fill rate (double the national average) and 3% drop out.

“It is these numbers which give R13 the confidence to offer rebates to clients up to six months after placement.”

Scribe has over 700 customers and a small close-knit team - Credit: Scribe

Scribe

Based in North Walsham, Scribe provides purpose-built cloud applications that enable town and parish councils in the UK to administer financial accounts, venue bookings, and cemeteries.

The company has over 700 customers and a small close-knit team who promote growth and learning between each other to provide a high standard of service to their existing and prospective customers.

The judges commented: “It is very clear that customer excellence is right at the heart of the business. As well as the usual move to digital alternatives during Covid, there have been a number of other customer-driven initiatives such as the introduction of the Customer Success role, increased online knowledge content, the Scribe Family Facebook group and the successful Scribefest.



“The company's dedication to clearing all customer tickets by the end of every single day is almost unparalleled and clearly a major driver for its net promoter score of 77, way over the industry average of 30.”