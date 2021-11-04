Norwich Theatre is one of four finalists for the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award - Credit: Norwich Theatre

Meet the finalists for the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Norwich Research Park. This category at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 recognises businesses with a clear strategy to go above and beyond normal expectations to make a positive impact on the communities in which they are located.



Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre is a charity and cultural hub at the heart of Norwich and Norfolk, comprising three venues – Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two – plus a digital stage. It attracts more than 500,000 visitors a year, offering a programme of live performance and creative engagement activities for audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The judges were impressed with the theatre’s determination to find innovative ways to continue serving audiences during the pandemic. They commented: “Difficult decisions were called for, including the hugely painful need to dramatically downsize the staffing numbers. But it is coming back with a new set of values that incorporate ‘bravery’ – and it is a richer organisation with a new vision about what is important.

“The theatre challenged its very own ethos, its raison d’être - realising that the outcome was not the staging of shows, but the impact that its art could have on human lives. New ways were found of delivering that true outcome, ways that are now a long-term part of the theatre programme.”





GH Hair Design, in King's Lynn, is committed to changing the lives of its clients, community and team - Credit: GH Hair Design



GH Hair Design

GH Hair Design is a hair salon in King’s Lynn that was established in 2011 and moved to larger premises in December 2020. The salon’s nine-strong team is committed to changing the lives of its clients, community and colleagues.

Communication is very important to GH Hair Design, and the salon has done everything it can to look after clients during lockdowns. Elderly clients received weekly phone calls, while clients working and home-schooling were sent a text message, followed by a call if they seemed to be struggling. The team also took part in online courses on suicide prevention and domestic violence.

“This is a business based on caring for people, and not just their hair styles,” the judges commented. “They use the power of conversation and listening to provide room for people to share their worries in a safe environment. The salon acts as a genuine part of its community, providing a sheltered environment for other start-up businesses and people with ideas.”

The Trinity Solutions team works closely with children and young people who have been excluded or are at risk of exclusion to help them be successful in education - Credit: Trinity Solutions

Trinity Solutions

Trinity Solutions is a local organisation that delivers bespoke education packages and social care support to vulnerable children, young people and families.

Its education department works closely with children and young people who have been excluded or are at risk of exclusion, and who have experienced trauma and/or poor attachment – helping them develop the independent learning skills they need to be successful in education. Its social care department offers intensive support to families who are struggling to cope, as well as semi-independent housing for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

The judges commented: “This is an enterprise that works in one of the most challenged areas where public recognition is hard to come by. They operate with a clear vision of only offering a service if they can do it, and do it well.

“With so much inequality of opportunity in society, Trinity offers an essential support to people less fortunate than ourselves.”

Yellow Brick Mortgages gives £10 of its earnings on every completed mortgage to one of three Norfolk-based charities - Credit: Yellow Brick Mortgages



Yellow Brick Mortgages

Founded in 2018 by Greg Marcham and Stephen Perkins, Yellow Brick Mortgages is a Norfolk-based whole-of-market mortgage and protection brokerage. The company employs more than 40 consultants, spread across Norfolk and beyond, and has donated over £26,000 to local charities.

The company gives £10 of its earnings on every completed mortgage to one of three Norfolk-based charities – Nelsons Journey, PACT Animal Sanctuary and Big C Cancer Charity – allowing clients to choose which charity their application supports.

The judges said: “This is a company that is leading the industry in trying to change the way business is done in this sector. It’s leadership team does not shy away from taking the brave decisions about who to appoint and why.

“It puts people at the front of everything it does, from looking after its consultants to providing pro bono work to NHS staff – way before the pandemic hit – and supporting the community through an extensive junior sports sponsorship commitment.”