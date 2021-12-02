Yellow Brick Mortgages has been named winner of the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award, sponsored by Norwich Research Park, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021.

Founded in 2018 by Greg Marcham and Stephen Perkins, Yellow Brick Mortgages is a mortgage and protection brokerage employing more than 40 consultants across Norfolk and beyond.

The company gives £10 of its earnings on every completed mortgage to one of three Norfolk-based charities: Nelsons Journey, PACT Animal Sanctuary and Big C Cancer Charity. Clients are given the opportunity to decide which charity they would like to support.

The judges praised the company for trying to change the way business is done in this sector, adding that it clearly puts people at the front of everything it does, from looking after its consultants to providing pro bono work to NHS staff – even before the pandemic hit – and supporting the community through an extensive junior sports sponsorship commitment.

The judges commented that, in a very tight field, this company just edged ahead of the other finalists because of its courageous approach right from its start-up beginnings.

“It feels fantastic to win this,” said Stephen Perkins, managing director of Yellow Brick Mortgages.

“It’s a really special award for our business. We’ve all really enjoyed ourselves, so to win is even better. The Norfolk Business Awards are competitive, spectacular and inspiring.”





About the sponsor

Norwich Research Park is home to a wealth of world-class research. Its 3,000 scientists and clinicians work in some of the areas of greatest importance to society today.

Norwich Research Park combines a major university teaching hospital with a leading university and internationally-important research institutes.

Each part aids the progression of another to gain new knowledge of soil, plants, therapeutics and diagnostics, food, nutrition, health and healthy ageing, all underpinned by world-leading genomics.





The finalists

Norwich Theatre

Norwich Theatre is a charity and cultural hub at the heart of Norwich and Norfolk, comprising three venues – Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two – plus a digital stage. It attracts more than 500,000 visitors a year.

The theatre challenged its very own ethos during the pandemic – realising that the outcome was not in staging shows, but the impact that art could have on human lives. New ways of delivering that true outcome were found and are now a long-term part of the theatre programme.

GH Hair Design

Established in 2011, GH Hair Design is a hair salon in King’s Lynn committed to changing the lives of its clients, community and colleagues by looking after clients during lockdowns and educating staff on suicide prevention and domestic violence.

The business is based on caring for people – not just their hairstyles – and the judges saw that the team uses the power of conversation and listening to provide room for people to share their worries in a safe environment.

The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is a local organisation that delivers bespoke education packages and social care support to vulnerable children, young people and families.

As an enterprise that works in one of the most challenged areas where public recognition is hard to come by, The Lighthouse inspired the judges by tackling the inequality of opportunity in society and offering essential support to people less fortunate.