The winner of the Business of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 will be hand-picked from the 10 winners in each category by this year’s sponsor and judge, Barclays.

Demonstrating a strong financial standing, positive community relations and a commitment to helping the environment, the brand or organisation named Business of the Year will have risen to the challenges of the last 12 months and achieved outstanding things. This business will stand out as the best of the best – showcasing the incredible talent and skill of Norfolk’s business community.

Stephen Ainsworth, head of mid corporate east at Barclays - Credit: Barclays

Stephen Ainsworth, head of mid corporate, east at Barclays, is excited to see how local businesses have adapted over the past year. He said: “For the Norfolk Business Awards Business of the Year we consider all the winners, with our shortlisted four companies announced at the awards. For this award we are looking for all-round business excellence, in other words a well-balanced, successful business, which provides a quality product or service, and which is well positioned for growth over the coming years – a business of which Norfolk can be proud.

“This time a year ago we thought that by the new year coronavirus would be under control and lockdown would be a thing of the past – 12 months on and our hopes are similar now. Unlike any other year, this year has been a year of incredible uncertainty and the successful businesses are proving to be those that have been able to embrace that uncertainty and remain agile, adapt for the longer term, identify new business opportunities, while at the same time continuing to serve their core customers.

“As well as the effects of the pandemic, the impact of Brexit is now being felt, along with the impact of global supply chain pressures and price inflation across many commodities – there is much for our businesses to contend with.

“At the same time, consumer demand for ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’ products and services is complemented by ever-stronger government commitments to support a UK transition to net zero by 2050. This agenda will dominate over the decades to come and will provide both challenges and many opportunities for Norfolk businesses, as well as businesses more broadly in East Anglia and the East of England.

“This year’s Business of the Year award reflects businesses that are not only agile and resilient, but which are also looking to grow in this complex, ever-changing, but exciting new world,” he concludes.

Business of the Year 2020 TaxAssist Group supported its client base during the pandemic - Credit: TaxAssist Group

The Business of the Year winner in 2020 was TaxAssist Group - a Norwich-based training, marketing, support and services company recognised for rising to the challenges presented during the pandemic. In the face of incredible uncertainty for all, TaxAssist demonstrated innovation and resilience in supporting its client base; resulting in strong financial performance and the creation of a massive opportunity for future growth.

The winner of this year’s award will be revealed at the awards ceremony on Thursday, November 25 at Norfolk Showground Arena, Norwich.