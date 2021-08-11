Published: 9:30 AM August 11, 2021

The judges of the Business of the Year category at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 will be looking for a business that is underpinned by staff training and engagement - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Business of the Year category is arguably the most coveted at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021. Judge Tim Seeley, head of corporate banking East Anglia at Barclays, which sponsors the award, tells us more.

Can you tell us a bit about your business journey?

I started as a junior in Harleston and I have had various jobs with Barclays over the years. Barclays has been a great employer and has helped me to achieve an awful lot. I enjoy what I am doing and I see progression.

I was head of agriculture for the UK and Ireland for seven years and the travelling was fantastic, I got to see a lot of different types of business. I came back here, to East Anglia, and I enjoy it very much. I have progressed through the business and I have been lucky.

Why were you keen to get involved in the Norfolk Business Awards?

The business awards stemmed from an idea that I took to Archant 31 years ago when I was marketing manager at Barclays. I thought it could work rather well, and I had a very positive response.

Tim Seeley, head of corporate banking East Anglia for Barclays - Credit: Barclays

Have you ever been judged for an award?

We as a business have never entered. We have thought about it but felt it is not easy to let people into our business to see what it is all about - we are working with confidential information.

What have your previous experiences of judging been like?

t is great fun. It is a privilege that different businesses open their doors and tell us everything. I have learnt an enormous amount through judging this award, which is a fringe benefit to me personally.

We have a tour of the business and talk to the staff; that always gives you the edge because they will tell you the truth. It is very insightful and I do like that bit very much.

I cannot think of an instance when that has been detrimental. It is really nice to hear that 99pc of the time employees have pride in the business.

What will you be looking for in the winner?

It is all round performance, showing depth and strength in most areas; financial, operational and how it is underpinned by staff training and engagement, environmental impact and social impact.

We try to understand what benefit the community gets from what they do, the contributions outside of the normal business .

Outside of work - and judging - what do you like to do?

I am lucky to have a reasonably-sized garden and I am an avid gardener with a passion for growing plants from cuttings.

I spend quite a lot of time propagating from my own seeds. I try to grow a range of flowers so there is something to cut for the house from now to the end of November. I do enjoy that.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR CRITERIA

The winner of the Business of the Year award will be hand-picked by the judges. This is a non-entry category and all winners will be automatically entered.

The judges will be looking for a brand or organisation which has achieved outstanding things in the last 12 months. They will assess the company’s brand profile within its customer audience, its financial standing, community relations and environmental sympathies.

The winner of this award will be an organisation that Norfolk can be proud of.

Judging will be based on initial application and notes from the category judging.

The closing date for entries is August 29. To enter, go to www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk