Norfolk Business Awards: Business of the Year

Sophie Stainthorpe

Published: 2:00 PM June 23, 2021   
norfolk broads river waveney starcey arms windpump norfolk broads national park east anglia england

The Business of the Year award at the Norfolk Business Awards looks at everything from brand profile to environmental issues - Credit: david hughes - stock.adobe.com

The Norfolk Business Awards are a chance to celebrate all that’s brilliant about Norfolk businesses, says the man whose been behind them from the very beginning. 
Tim Seeley, head of corporate banking East Anglia for Barclays, which is overall sponsor of the Norfolk Business Awards and also the sponsor of the Business of the Year category, says the awards are an important part of the business calendar. 
“It is the event of the year. We are shrinking violets here, we don’t like to show off too brashly but these awards give us a chance to show the depth and breadth of what we have in Norfolk,” he says. 

Tim Seeley, head of corporate banking East Anglia for Barclays

Tim Seeley, head of corporate banking East Anglia for Barclays - Credit: Barclays

Mr Seeley feels entering the awards is a way for employees and businesses to appreciate their strengths and recognise their achievements, promoting good business practice and helping businesses to grow. 
“It is good for the business and great for the staff. You cannot underestimate the pride that comes from winning an award,” he says. 
He points out that winners highlight their award in their literature, websites and social media, which Barclays is delighted to see. 
“It is not about promoting us; it is about promoting them. The way it is highlighted continuously by past winners shows the value of the award to the business,“ he says. 
Mr Seeley loves judging, enjoying meeting the businesses and the panel’s lively debate drawing up the shortlist. With the award looking at everything from brand profile to environmental issues, the winner will embrace a great deal. 
Being chosen as the best of the best doesn’t mean being outstanding in every area, although there is one aspect the judges are increasingly passionate about. 
“You cannot be the best at everything. There will be an element of weakness but lots of areas of great strength. I think the balance of our judging has switched slightly in that what the pandemic has shown us is that sustainability and environmental matters have come to the fore. That is going to be the difference this year,” says Mr Seeley. 
The judges are happy to share their expertise too. “I have been asked for feedback and if that feedback helps their business in the future, then that is good,” says Mr Seeley. 
We will have to wait and see who will make it to the shortlist this year. 
“I have judged this for 31 years and it has taught me that you cannot pre-judge,” Mr Seeley concludes.
The winner of the Business of the Year award will be hand-picked by the judges from the winners of the other categories, making it a true winner of winners award.

The deadline for entries to the Norfolk Business Awards is August 22. Enter at www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk. For information on all the categories click here to view the launch supplement.

Meet the sponsor

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography.  
Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group.

Norfolk Business Awards
Norfolk

