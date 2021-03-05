Lockdown sees builders fully booked for new houses and home improvements

Published: 6:30 AM March 5, 2021

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the "tough" decision to cut 45 jobs at the Little Plumstead business. Picture: Bateman Groundworks/Getty - Credit: Bateman Groundworks/Getty

From home improvements to new houses, Norfolk has gone mad for upgrading accommodation over the past 12 months.

But builders, landscapers and conservatory specialists have warned that supply chain issues will see some jobs delayed.

Shane Ellis is the owner of Norfolk Paving and Landscaping, and said that the boom in demand had provided much-needed security in an economy in turmoil: "We have been lucky - it's been absolutely crazy with enquiries.

"Usually we would work on just one job at a time but we've been taking maybe a couple on depending on how complex it is. I think people haven't had much else to spend their money on and have been stuck at home thinking about what they could do to make their homes better.

"We have had some problems with supply - I think because the factories were closed during various lockdowns. We've seen the price of some supplies rise by about 15pc."

He added that he would not be charging more for jobs because of increased demand: "Labour is staying the same price, we're just glad to have such a busy diary."

His comments were echoed by Barry Stone, director of Great Yarmouth's Stone Home Improvements, whose team of 10 are booked up until June.

Mr Stone said: "It's getting to the point where I'm looking at buying a van and taking on a couple of new people otherwise we'll end up turning away work. Usually we're busy but it's been absolutely mad - we'll be booked throughout June by the end of this week.

"We have seen delays on supplies. Car ports for example are usually a two-week turnaround and we've been waiting three months for them. Same with some glass units - they've been six or seven weeks when usually it's five days."

And Richard Bateman, director of Little Plumstead's Bateman Groundworks, said that the company had not been this busy in its 24 years in business: "We did have to make some redundancies during the first lockdown but we've since offered these people roles back and have actually got more staff than prior to the pandemic.

"We work on larger developments and I think stamp duty and the fact that people have had more opportunities to save for deposits has really buoyed the market. Thanks to the stamp duty extension and the new mortgage policy I don't see that coming to an end any time soon either."