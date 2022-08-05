Norfolk shoppers buck national trends and head to high street

Visits to high streets and shopping centres have fallen to below pre-pandemic levels - but many Norfolk retailers are bucking the trend.

During July shops in the East of England saw footfall drop 9pc compared to the same month in 2019.

Shopping centres saw the biggest fall in the region, down 19pc. Fewer people were also visiting high streets with numbers 9pc below 2019 levels.

The data from retail analysts, Springboard, shows that this is an ongoing trend as June also saw below 2019 levels.

Norwich Lane Fayre helped attract shoppers to the city - Credit: Archant

Norwich's Royal Arcade, however, had a high number of shoppers pass through last month.

Simon Ashdown, director of it managing company LPC1, said July was a "great month" with more than 200,000 people visiting.

He added: "Events such as the Lord Mayor’s procession, Norwich Lanes Fayre and Pride are really helping to draw in the crowds to Norwich city centre and the Royal Arcade with its new stores opening is able to offer shoppers an exciting retail option.

"With new tenants such as JUNI & CO, Izola and the new food hall Yalm all opening in the next two to three months, and with more new tenants in the pipeline, we are eagerly anticipating that our footfall will continue to increase as shoppers rediscover the delights on offer from the Royal Arcade’s mix of shops, stores and eateries.

"And, we are equally pleased to welcome people just passing through, as it's such a convenient thoroughfare”

Craig Allison and Rory Smith, co-owners of Gyre & Gimble - Credit: Gyre & Gimble

Craig Allison, co-owner of Gyre & Gimble gin academy located in the Royal Arcade said that he has been "pleasantly surprised" by the amount of passing traffic since opening at the start of June.

"Last week, for instance, around a third of our trade was with overseas – mainly American – tourists who were looking for something local to take home as a souvenir of their visit to Norwich," he said.

"The return of international visitors will certainly boost the footfall of Norwich and the Royal Arcade.”

Overall, the UK has seen retail visits fall 14.2pc below 2019 levels.

Shopping centres saw numbers down 18.6pc and high streets by 17pc compared to three years ago.

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said that the Norwich shopping centre has yet to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Visitors to Chantry Place are still below 2019 levels - Credit: Supplied

He said: “In keeping with shopping centres across the country, footfall has yet to return to 2019 levels, however most of our tenants report that sales values are typically at or above 2019 levels."

Mr McCarthy added that with the centre's mix of shops and restaurants "there are plenty of reasons to visit and enjoy everything under one roof".

Mixed picture outside Norwich

Moya Roseby, co-owner of Rags & Bags in Sheringham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Across Norfolk shop owners are seeing more of a mixed picture, with the cost of living crisis starting to have an impact.

John Roseby, who, with his wife Moya, runs the women’s clothing store, Rags & Bags in Sheringham, said: “We have found it very bumpy.

"In May, June and July we have experienced some unexpectedly quiet periods, and then there has been a little bit of a boost. But it’s certainly not back to where we were pre-pandemic.

“I think the continual talk of things like the 0.5pc interest rate rise which has just been announced is causing people to be cautious, and that is having an effect.

“Hospitality, I would imagine, is still doing well. But with the price of petrol and gas and everything, you can’t avoid seeing the bad news.”

Denise Benbow, owner of Green Grocer Benbows on Market Place, said: “We have done alright in July, think we ticked along nicely, not been too bad.

“Sometimes we look out into the market place and it seems quiet, no cars parked or people around, but I feel we have just gone along nicely over the last month. But that could be because we have that seasonal fruit in like the Sharrington Strawberries which people love.

“I think we have been just as steady as last year, and from back in 2019 and I feel we still have the same, if not slightly more, footfall in our shop compared with 2019"