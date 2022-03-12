New luxury Norfolk Broads cruiser aimed at couples set for launch

Norfolk Broads Direct is set to launch its new Fair Regal cruiser. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

A luxury Norfolk Broads holiday experience is set to launch a brand new cruiser for 2022.

Norfolk Broads Direct, located at The Bridge, Norwich Road in Wroxham, offers holiday cruisers on the Broads, waterside cottages, a fleet of dayboats and four double-decker passenger boats.

And its newest cruiser, Fair Regal, which is aimed at couples is just weeks from completion.

Director of the firm, James Knight, said: "Over the last few years, the focus of Broads holidays has moved away from large groups and more towards couples and families looking for space, convenience and comfort.

"Our Fair Regal cruisers are a new design for four people, featuring two large en-suite cabins with king size beds and a big top deck."

James Knight, director at Norfolk Broads Direct. - Credit: James Knight

Having offered boating holidays on the Norfolk Broads since 1878, the company is today owned again by Len and Hazel Funnell who bought the company back in 2019 after initially retiring in 2003.

Despite the challenge of the pandemic just a few months later, Mr Knight added that Norfolk Broads Direct used the disruption as a way to transform its services.

He said: "We reinvented ourselves and digitised the business.

"Now, we're starting 2022 with record holiday booking levels and an exciting timetable of passenger boat trips."

Having posted teaser pictures of the new cruiser on social media, Mr Knight said the reaction from customers has been "excellent".

Inside the new Fair Regal cruiser. - Credit: Norfolk Broads Direct

He added: "Our customers are always excited to see our new cruisers – we even have one customer who insists on having the first trip on our newest boats!

"The feedback on social media from the “in build” photos has been excellent and it’s lovely to see how keen people are to encourage the development of new boats."

Norfolk Broads Direct employs over 70 people – including some who have worked with the firm for their whole working lives.

Mr Knight said: "This week, head of boatbuilding Steve Hayne celebrated his 38th year with us - and our senior engineer Steve Andrews clocks up 40 years in a few months!"

Short breaks aboard Fair Regal start at £1,328, and a week is between £1,896 to £3,571.

