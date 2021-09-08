Fully booked day boat hire firms celebrate bumper summer
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant Photographic 2008
Day boat hire firms have seen a bumper summer, as trips at home remain popular and Covid travel restrictions deter travellers from heading abroad.
Among those who have seen a busy few weeks is Mark Appel, of Bishy Barney Day Boats - named after the Norfolk word for ladybird - and MBA Marine, who said a late boost of summer sun this week had seen it fully booked.
He said he has not had a day off in more than three and a half months.
Mr Appel, 40, said: "Today is more booked up than I can cope with. Availability wise, we have reduced the hours with the kids back to school.
"It's a time when those who work seven days a week need a life as it's been so full-on and tiring. I've not had a day off in three-and-a-half-months so those who complain about working nine to five should try working in tourism."
The boats are hard to miss with their distinctive red painting and black ladybird spots.
Mr Appel said: "We have been busy all throughout the summer which is indicative across the region's tourism. Everyone has been booked up with an influx of tourists and there has been a huge amount of people in the area.
"Demand has been high. My business is four summers old so it was growing. Then we had the virus - which was a great hit that caused certain sectors to struggle.
"But Norfolk tourism has had a huge shot in the arm by the amount of people now coming here."
At Wroxham Boat Hire, manager Matty Mayes said it had been their busiest year in some time.
"We don't have an online booking system and take our bookings over the phone, and we are still fully booked every day," he said, adding that it had been the case since the middle of July.
The demand has been seen throughout spring and into summer - many cruisers were fully booked in April and May as coronavirus restrictions first eased, allowing people to enjoy a getaway.