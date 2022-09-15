Norfolk boutique named among best bridal retailers in England

A Norfolk bridal shop that offers "a more personal experience" was named among the best wedding retailers in England at a national awards ceremony.

They may not have scooped the top prize but the owner of the Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique in King's Lynn said she was "amazed" to have made it to the finals at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2022.

Victoria Arndt (right) at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2022 - Credit: Victoria Arndt

Victoria Arndt's business, which opened in the High Street in 2016, was named among six in the running to be crowned Bridal Retailer of the Year in England.

The 36-year-old, who runs it with her mum Lyanne Clayton, said: "It's the Oscars of the bridal industry.

"We were finalists in Best Use of Social Media and Bridal Retailer of the Year which is huge.

Wedding dresses at Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique - Credit: Victoria Arndt

"I never dreamed that I would be in the final. I was gutted that we didn't win but I was very grateful to be alongside some of the best boutiques in the country. I admire them all.

"It was an amazing experience."