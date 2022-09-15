News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norfolk boutique named among best bridal retailers in England

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:21 PM September 15, 2022
Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique in King's Lynn

Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique in King's Lynn - Credit: Victoria Arndt

A Norfolk bridal shop that offers "a more personal experience" was named among the best wedding retailers in England at a national awards ceremony.

They may not have scooped the top prize but the owner of the Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique in King's Lynn said she was "amazed" to have made it to the finals at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2022. 

Victoria Arndt (right) at the Bridal Buyers Awards 2022

Victoria Arndt (right) at the Bridal Buyer Awards 2022 - Credit: Victoria Arndt

Victoria Arndt's business, which opened in the High Street in 2016, was named among six in the running to be crowned Bridal Retailer of the Year in England. 

The 36-year-old, who runs it with her mum Lyanne Clayton, said: "It's the Oscars of the bridal industry.

"We were finalists in Best Use of Social Media and Bridal Retailer of the Year which is huge.

Wedding dresses at Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique

Wedding dresses at Bottom Drawer Bridal Boutique - Credit: Victoria Arndt

"I never dreamed that I would be in the final. I was gutted that we didn't win but I was very grateful to be alongside some of the best boutiques in the country. I admire them all.

"It was an amazing experience."

King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

HM the Queen officially opened the Village Hall at Thornham. Picture: Ian Burt

The Queen | Updated

Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A family had to abandon their car after becoming stranded by the tide on Beach Road, Brancaster

Norfolk Live News

Mercedes abandoned after becoming submerged by incoming tide

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
JC_01_bomb_framinghamearl_sep22

Updated

Homes evacuated after gardener sparks bomb alert

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
An archive picture of Hunstanton Railway Station.

Hopes rise for restoration of disused Norfolk railway

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon