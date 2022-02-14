Norfolk attractions hope for busy half-term after two years of disruption

Attractions and businesses in Norfolk are hoping for a busy half term - Credit: Archant

Attractions and businesses across the region are keeping their fingers crossed for a busy half-term following almost two years of disruption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And there is optimism that Norfolk can continue to reap the benefits of the staycation boom brought about by restrictions on travel abroad.

Gorleston beach pictured on a February afternoon - Credit: Archant

The February half term, starting today (February 14), is expected to provide a useful measure as to whether holidaymakers will choose to remain on home soil or once again head to warmer climes.

The rising cost of living has thrown another spanner in the works and may altogether put people off going away or on day trips.

Local favourites and tourist hotspots are, however, preparing to welcome the crowds as people look to make the most of new-found freedom.

When it has been allowed to open, the famous Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth has actually enjoyed a fruitful couple of years as families swapped the guarantee of Mediterranean sunshine for traditional British seaside resorts.

Peter Jay (left), owner of Great Yarmouth Hippodrome, with his son Jack - Credit: Archant

Peter Jay, who has owned and run the famous performance venue for more than four decades, revealed there was growing excitement ahead of a busy-looking half term break.

The theatre is set to host the Circus of Horrors from Thursday to Saturday (February 17-19) evening, with showings of the child-friendly Addams Family Show beforehand.

"We are all set and the bookings are looking excellent for the horrors show," said Mr Jay.

"We have already got Easter tickets on sale too, and they are selling well. The signs are looking good."

The Circus of Horrors is coming to the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Circus of Horrors

He added: "Last year was our busiest ever because the town was absolutely packed. I think people came to Great Yarmouth because they could not go away to Spain, but then they realised it is an amazing place.

"Obviously there are going to be discounts this year on going abroad, but I still think families will want to come here.

"Suddenly, people have rediscovered the British seaside. We had so many people come who said they had not been here for years so, in a way, there has been a silver lining to all this.

"It is a good time for Great Yarmouth because we have got the Waterways, the newly-revamped cinema, the new Marina Centre opening this summer; things are gradually falling into place."

A youngster enjoying the children's play area at Wroxham Barns - Credit: Archant

Up in north Norfolk, the 'half term fun' at Wroxham Barns' began over the weekend.

The awarding-winning attraction is hosting Lambing Live, an event which sees the team welcome 15 pregnant sheep who are preparing to give birth to a total of 26 lambs in the purpose-built Maternity Ewe’nit.

Jack Stuttle, who manages the catering at the barns, said the farm had already been bustling with visitors, many of whom were treated to a marvel of nature.

"We have found the turnout so far is really good," said Mr Stuttle.

'Lambing Live' is taking place over February half term at Wroxham Barns - Credit: Archant

"Even on Saturday, there were some people here to witness the lambing. We had a really good weekend and now we are just looking forward to the half term week.

"With Covid, we introduced the pre-booking system last year. One trend we have noticed is that people are leaving it quite late to pre-book, but our bookings for the coming week are looking pretty healthy.

"Other similar attractions throughout the country seem to be experiencing the same trend."

The pandemic has evidently resulted in a tough time for firms in the hospitality sector, with repeated openings and closures in line with Covid rules.

Wroxham Barns has become a popular attraction in recent years - Credit: Archant

For The Café at Urban Jungle in Ringland, near Taverham, the situation has been no different.

During the lockdown, the former family restaurant took the tough decision to downsize and run as a café, serving tea and cakes instead of a full menu.

But manager Amelia Browne said business in recent days had been "extremely busy" - adding that she was hoping for more of the same.

She said: "We do get lots of families here because all our plants and big coy ponds make us quite an interesting place to come.

Manager Amelia Browne with colleagues at The Cafe at Urban Jungle in Ringland - Credit: Archant

"We're very family orientated, so tend to be a lot busier during half terms and school holidays.

"We are looking for staff at the minute to help us out and are sticking with just being a café at the moment, but if things go well during the spring and summer we may re-evaluate and open our kitchen again."