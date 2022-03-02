Army surplus stores see demand for helmet and body armour for Ukraine
- Credit: Kirk Stembridge
Army surplus stores in Norfolk are reporting strong sales of helmets and body armour, as members of the public buy up equipment to send to war-torn Ukraine.
Some stores are seeing a shortage of some items, as a result of the high demand for kit which is then being shipped out for use by Ukrainians, whose country has been turned into a warzone as a result of the Russian invasion.
Kirk Stembridge, who runs Crafty Army Norfolk in King's Lynn, said "general people" had come in for helmets and stab proof vests, with one person loading eight vans of gear to go over to Poland, which neighbours Ukraine.
He said: "There's a group of them going over there. One of them was driving over to the border of Poland.
"Today is actually crazy with it, I've had lots of phone calls asking me if I have helmets and stuff, and I'm like 'no'.
"I've got lots of people coming in asking."
Mr Stembridge said he would soon run out of helmet and body gear stock if the demand continues.
Most Read
- 1 High street chip shop shut down on emergency hygiene grounds
- 2 Car ends up on its roof after crash in Norfolk village
- 3 Sainsbury's set to close three cafés at Norfolk stores
- 4 Multiple fire engines called to college boarding house blaze
- 5 Couple hoping to open north Norfolk holiday let on Escape to the Country
- 6 Makeover planned for Norwich's 'unloved' central square
- 7 Refusal of 115-bed hotel at 'eyesore' site correct, says inspector
- 8 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in February
- 9 Drivers face delays on A47 due to emergency roadworks
- 10 Beach hut on the market for £80,000 as prices move towards six figures
Jim Trorey, from Becketts on Dereham Road in Norwich, said the store is also seeing a demand for similar items, and has sold out of helmets.
He said some Ukrainians have come in to buy certain items and charities have also got in touch asking for donations.
While he was not sure where the equipment was being sent to, he believes it is being sent to Ukraine.
He said: "We're having a lot of phone calls and people coming into buy things.
"People are asking for helmets and body armour. That's pretty much about it to be honest.
"All we've supplied so far is helmets, we've now sold out."
In the city centre, Steve Cooke, from Hoopers Surplus, said people are buying "whatever they can" to send to Ukraine, with demand increasing from Monday.
He said people were coming in with lists of things needed, which included medical kits and knee pads, adding the shop is getting a few phone calls a day.
Mr Cooke added: "We're trying to help them out as much as we can, we did have a lot of stuff.
"It's unfortunate because some have in-laws over there [Ukraine], I had one guy come in and try get whatever they can.
"A lot of them are driving back, and getting stuff in to vans and stuff."