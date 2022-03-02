Army surplus stores see demand for helmet and body armour for Ukraine

Customers have bought helmets, stab proof vests and body armour equipment from Crafty Army Norfolk in King's Lynn, to send to Poland. - Credit: Kirk Stembridge

Army surplus stores in Norfolk are reporting strong sales of helmets and body armour, as members of the public buy up equipment to send to war-torn Ukraine.

Some stores are seeing a shortage of some items, as a result of the high demand for kit which is then being shipped out for use by Ukrainians, whose country has been turned into a warzone as a result of the Russian invasion.

Kirk Stembridge, who runs Crafty Army Norfolk in King's Lynn, said "general people" had come in for helmets and stab proof vests, with one person loading eight vans of gear to go over to Poland, which neighbours Ukraine.

Crafty Army Norfolk in King's Lynn is seeing a demand for helmets and body armour equipment. - Credit: Kirk Stembridge

He said: "There's a group of them going over there. One of them was driving over to the border of Poland.

"Today is actually crazy with it, I've had lots of phone calls asking me if I have helmets and stuff, and I'm like 'no'.

"I've got lots of people coming in asking."

Mr Stembridge said he would soon run out of helmet and body gear stock if the demand continues.

Jim Trorey, from Becketts on Dereham Road in Norwich, said the store is also seeing a demand for similar items, and has sold out of helmets.

He said some Ukrainians have come in to buy certain items and charities have also got in touch asking for donations.

While he was not sure where the equipment was being sent to, he believes it is being sent to Ukraine.

He said: "We're having a lot of phone calls and people coming into buy things.

"People are asking for helmets and body armour. That's pretty much about it to be honest.

"All we've supplied so far is helmets, we've now sold out."

Crafty Army Norfolk in King's Lynn has seen people get in touch for helmets and stab proof vests. - Credit: Kirk Stembridge

In the city centre, Steve Cooke, from Hoopers Surplus, said people are buying "whatever they can" to send to Ukraine, with demand increasing from Monday.

He said people were coming in with lists of things needed, which included medical kits and knee pads, adding the shop is getting a few phone calls a day.

Mr Cooke added: "We're trying to help them out as much as we can, we did have a lot of stuff.

"It's unfortunate because some have in-laws over there [Ukraine], I had one guy come in and try get whatever they can.

"A lot of them are driving back, and getting stuff in to vans and stuff."