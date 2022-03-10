Firms showcase career opportunities available to young people in the region

Thousands of school students from across Norfolk and Suffolk attended the Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival - Credit: JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 7,000 school students from across the region descended on the Norfolk Showground for the Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival.

The Festival, which was held as a two day event starting on March 9 and which was the first one held since the pandemic, attracted 75 employers who showcased the career possibilities for young people.

Mark Nicholas, MBE, managing director of Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA), explained that it was the "largest event of its kind in East Anglia" and that it gave the school pupils the "opportunity to engage directly with employers to understand more about the career opportunities that are available".

High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney (centre), opened the festival, in a ceremony attended by Mark Nicholas (right) and Councillor Graham Plant (left) - Credit: Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

He added: "We've got 75 employers here from 12 different sectors ranging from construction and energy to professional services, healthcare and tourism.

"The event is organised by the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association and we're closely supported by the New Anglia LEP, County Council, Chamber of Commerce and City College Norwich. It's a great partnership and we do it because it's the right thing to do, to inspire young people in our county."

The festival was opened by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Michael Gurney, who called for businesses and schools to work more closely together to help inspire students and attract talent into firms.

Students were able to see what career opportunities are available in the region - Credit: Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

Mr Gurney said: "Most of the children and young people have not been able to do any real work experience for two years. Careers have not been high on the priority list for obvious reasons and yet there's a shortage of skilled labour across all sorts of markets across Norfolk.

"What we have to do as a county is link businesses to schools. UTCN [University Technical College Norfolk] is doing very well as they have an employer liaison officer, but other schools are far less good.

Businesses from a range of different sectors attended the event - Credit: Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

"It needs a concerted effort by businesses and schools to work closer together.

"This way they will be able to attract the best quality human capital, which is going to be in really short supply. Post-Brexit, post all the other problems, there is going to be a shortage of good people.

"You cannot now rely on somebody else training your labour, you have to do it yourself."