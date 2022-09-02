Norfolk and Suffolk join forces to improve long-term skills in the region

John Dugmore, chief executive at Suffolk Chambers of Commerce, said LSIPs will 'put the employer voice at the very centre of future skills planning' - Credit: Archant

Two leading business groups in Norfolk and Suffolk are joining forces to improve the long-term skills needs for the East of England.

Norfolk Chambers and Suffolk Chambers of Commerce, which represent companies in their counties, have come together to run the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP).

LSIP is a government initiative that aims to put employers at the centre of the skill system and build a stronger relationship between bosses, colleges and universities.

As part of their role in delivering this scheme, the Chambers have been designated ‘employer representative bodies’.

John Dugmore, chief executive at Suffolk Chambers of Commerce, said LSIPs will "put the employer voice at the very centre of future skills planning".

He added: “Based on our existing strong and collaborative working relationships with the region’s colleges, universities, other training providers, county councils, other business bodies and the New Anglia LEP, we are confident that our LSIP will make a contribution to our regions’ improved competitiveness and growth.”

Nova Fairbank, chief executive of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Norfolk Chambers of Commerce

Nova Fairbank, chief executive at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: “Our LSIP will aim to reach many of the companies that previously have not previously engaged with the further education system. This will allow us to identify specific unmet needs and help to accelerate the delivery of courses to meet those needs.

“These are exciting times for both counties and it’s great that the two Chambers have the opportunity to fulfil such a pivotal role in engaging employers with the skills agenda.”

The partnership between the counties to run LSIP has also been welcomed by Ipswich MP Tom Hunt.

Mr Hunt said: "A plan like this would link our skills and education providers directly with employers, ensuring that local people have the training needed to take advantage of the best, high-paid opportunities.

"It's essential that we help our local institutions work hand-in-glove with local businesses to pinpoint the skills needs of the local area. I am continuing to work with the Chamber to support this, and will be conducting further meetings to ensure I can help wherever possible.”