Employers' chance to help shape food industry's future workforce

Published: 1:39 PM July 30, 2021

Greg Smith chairs the New Anglia Agri-Food Sector Skills Group, which is asking employers for their ideas on how to meet the industry's future skills needs - Credit: Ieuan Williams / RNAA

Meeting the skills needs of Norfolk and Suffolk's vital agri-food industry at a time of massive industry change is the focus of a major new business survey.

The agri-food tech sector accounts for more than 10pc of all businesses within the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) area.

So the New Anglia Agri-Food Sector Skills Group is asking employers what they need to make it easier to recruit people with the right skills, and develop their existing workforce.

The online survey is open to all employers involved with food production in the farming industry, as well as businesses which support the sector's current operations and future development.

This includes agricultural machinery, crop storage and silage, animal nutrition, genetic improvement, harvest technologies, and the industry’s physical and digital infrastructure.

It comes at a critical period, as businesses adapt to change on multiple fronts – from new technologies and increased automation, to advances in genetic engineering, increased use of data in agriculture, and the impact of Brexit on wage levels and labour supply.

Greg Smith, former chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, who now chairs the New Anglia Agri-Food Sector Skills Group, said: “Having the right plans in place to develop the skills needed for this exciting and evolving sector is absolutely essential.

"This work will influence how we do this over the next decade, at least, and I encourage all those involved to take part in the survey and offer their views and experience.”

Charles Hesketh, Suffolk county adviser for the National Farmers’ Union, said: “Helping to train and equip the future workforce with the right skills to meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry is going to be key in ensuring the success of agri-businesses across the region.

"With an exciting mix of new roles emerging across the sector I’d urge as many to respond to the survey as possible.”

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of City College Norwich and Easton College, added: “The agri-food tech sector continues to evolve rapidly as it keeps pace with new technologies, advances in food science, and changing consumer demands.

"Making sure that we are providing the right skills and training, now and in the future, will play a key role in keeping Norfolk and Suffolk at the forefront of this dynamic and hugely important sector.”

The Agri-Food Project survey, which is being carried out by Easton College on behalf of Norfolk County Council, can be found at easton.ac.uk/agrifood-survey.