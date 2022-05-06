News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nominations open for Thetford Business Awards 2023

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:02 PM May 6, 2022
The Thetford Business Awards 2023 has been launched.

The Thetford Business Awards 2023 has been launched.

Nominations for the Thetford Business Awards are now open after organisers launched its 2023 event.

The annual celebration was started in 2019 and recognises people and businesses that deserve recognition in the community.

Its 2023 awards was launched on April 21 in collaboration with the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Archant's Norfolk Business Awards and other sponsors.

And the nomination process has since gone live.

The Thetford Business Awards 2023 has launched.

The Thetford Business Awards 2023 has launched - Credit: Thetford Photography

Co-founder Gez Chetal: "We have come a long way since starting the awards and the attendance a few weeks ago just showed how thrilling it is to work with so many successful local people with great talent.

"It was great to see such enthusiasm towards the next awards and dinner already scheduled for March 31, 2023 at Hockwold Hall."

Two new categories have been added to the 2023 awards -  'Workplace Wellbeing' and 'Local sports club/business' - replacing previous categories 'Innovation' and 'Environmentally friendly'.

To nominate a business or individual fill out the form below by selecting the relevant category.

