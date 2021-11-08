Norfolk Business Awards 2021: meet the SME of the Year finalists

Meet the finalists for the SME of the Year award, sponsored by Computer Service Centre, at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021. This award recognises businesses with a turnover of £2 million-£5 million that have shown stability in their ownership of market share, and a commitment to their purpose, employees, customers, community, and product or service development.

Abel Homes

Founded in the early 1990s, Watton-based Abel Homes builds energy-efficient, sustainable homes across Norfolk. The company is growing strongly and will legally complete on around 150 new homes in 2021.

Despite this growth, Abel Homes still holds tight to the tenets of a small, family-owned business, including innovation and individuality in design, a commitment to sustainability, and an empathy with the communities in which it works.

The judges commented: “The sustained growth the company has seen in recent years has been impressive, with plans in place to reach over 200 legal completions a year.

“This growth has been maintained despite the headwinds of Brexit and Covid-19, and while the housebuilding industry continues to face issues such as supply chain pressure, the company has been able to navigate its way through by relying on strong and long-standing relationships, and a sense of responsibility to the communities it creates.”



The CGM Group (East Anglia) offers a broad range of green contracting services to businesses across the UK - Credit: Chris Biele

The CGM Group (East Anglia)

The CGM Group (East Anglia) is a Norfolk-based organisation providing grounds maintenance, arboriculture, winter services, landscape construction, facilities and environmental services.

Founded in 1985 and based in Downham Market, the company employs over 200 people and is trusted by some of the biggest and best-known businesses in the UK to offer a broad range of green contracting services.

The judges commented: “For CGM to have developed from a local grass cutting service with one vehicle in 1985, to the £10m turnover business it is today, is hugely commendable.



“While the specialist services and geography covered has grown, what has remained constant is the laser focus on the company’s core purpose and vision of contributing positively to the people and places the business touches.



“The fact that the company is now in a position where it regularly beats much larger competitors in tenders is testament to both that focus, and the strength of what is an extremely ambitious and passionate management team.”

Cornwall Insight provides independent research, analysis, consulting and training to businesses and stakeholders in the energy market - Credit: Cornwall Insight

Cornwall Insight

Cornwall Insight provides independent research, analysis, consulting and training to businesses and stakeholders in the Great British, Irish and Australian energy markets. Based in Norwich, the company has grown from three employees in 2005 to now employing over 100 people, with four offices in three different countries.

The judges commented: “Cornwall Insight are undoubtedly experts in their field, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that a successful business can be leveraged from that expertise. However, the company has found a hugely successful model which puts it in the top tier of management consultants in the energy, utilities and environmental sector, having built sustainable and strategic relationships over 16 years in business.

“More than that though, its influence is such that it is genuinely at the forefront of policy decisions in the sector. Marrying those strengths into the profitable and growing business it is today is no mean feat.”

Shred Station employs over 120 members of staff and has a fleet of over 60 vehicles - Credit: Shred Station

Shred Station

Founded in Norfolk in 2008, Shred Station is a national provider of secure shredding and recycling services. Starting off with just one shredding vehicle servicing local businesses, Shred Station now employs over 120 members of staff, has a fleet of over 60 vehicles, is CarbonNeutral® certified and has grown to be the world’s largest independently owned shredding company.

The judges commented: “Shred Station’s growth is testament to fulfilling its ethos; being thought-leaders within the data destruction industry, focussing on customer service, innovating and delivering an ongoing commitment to reducing environmental impacts.

“Its customer-centric and eco-focused approach to how it operates has won the company thousands of customers across the UK, including government departments, large corporations and hospitals, as well as residential customers. Not only has the business grown, but its customers are happy.”

