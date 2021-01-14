Published: 5:41 PM January 14, 2021

Galton and Tracy Blackiston at No 1 fish and chip shop, Cromer. The chef has now closed it for much of the week because of the worsening coronavirus situation. - Credit: Archant

The No 1 Cromer fish and chip shop is being closed until further notice Mondays toThursdays because of Covid.

Owner, chef Galton Blackiston said he took the decision to open only on Fridays, Saturdays and half day on Sundays because of the worsening coronavirus situation.

It's the latest business, which although can stay fully open in accordance with government rules, has decided not to. Bakery Bread Source also decided to close two of its venues and other takeaway food firms such as Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens and A Taste of Shanghai on Norwich market, decided to close completely. Many regard staying open too risky for staff and customers.

Galton Blackiston. - Credit: Archant

Mr Blackiston, who also runs Morston Hall restaurant, near Blakeney which is closed, said: "The police are monitoring people's movements and whether they are doing their daily walk or having a picnic and I really don't want to rock the boat.

"We are supporting locals as much as possible but for now we will be opening only on those days. Hospitality has been the hardest hit but we have had various grants and Sunak has done a good job.

"Morston can stand the test of time but Covid is putting a lot of mental pressure on us all. I can't really see us reopening before Easter."

Initially, after the latest lockdown, Mr Blackiston closed his restaurants but kept No 1 Cromer fully open for takeaways. Then on January 6, he reduced the fish and chip shop opening hours to midday until 5pm daily, and longer on Friday and Saturdays.

The new reduction in hours will start from Monday January 18.