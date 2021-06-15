'Devastated' - Nightclub owners' woe after at June 21 delay
Nightclub owners have expressed their "devastation" but understanding in the delay in Freedom Day, which will now see their doors remain closed for a further four weeks.
Boris Johnson announced on Monday that the final easing of coronavirus restrictions would be delayed until July 19.
Ben Jay, of Ocean Room in Gorleston, said it was "bad news" for the industry particularly, for businesses which are not as versatile.
He said: "We found a way for us to operate, our problem is that most of the time when we're operating we're either breaking even, making a little, or possibly losing a lot of money.
"It's devastating for us to hear it at such short notice. I think we're kind of numb to this situation."
He said that they had questioned whether the nightclub industry was something that would continue and have had to think about changing their business model.
He added: "We're on a cliff edge at the moment and we know young people are wanting to have that night time relaxation and that flexibility to be able to socialise again."
During the pandemic, they added an outdoor terrace and have been holding socially distanced events.
"It's very frustrating for us that we've been sold a promise which hasn't materialised", he said.
"We're fighting for survival."
A similar sentiment was shared by Daniel High, owner of Dr Thirsty's in King's Lynn.
While he said it was "morally right" nightclubs remained shut at the moment, he said many people have left the industry and would not be returning.
The business owner revealed his premises has been undergoing major refurbishment since lockdown started and that because of that he was okay with the announcement.
He said: "The biggest annoyance is that the financial support is not equal across businesses, especially the night time economy and hospitality.
"So fair enough they're going to keep us closed even longer, but where's the extra support and is it substantial to keep us going?
"There is some of us who have not traded for 16 months, which is pretty disgraceful."
But Mr High is optimistic that people will return and adapt when they are able to reopen.