The photographer with an eye for catching dogs in flight
- Credit: www.nigelwallacephotography.co.uk/
A photographer is carving out an unusual niche with his camera - by snapping dogs in flight.
Nigel Wallace specialises in capturing the moment the animals leap over obstacles, creating dramatic images for their owners.
He took up taking pictures for a living three years ago, after taking early retirement from the telecoms industry.
In an earlier life, Mr Wallace, from Mildenhall, was a successful target shooter, taking part in the 1992 Olympics and winning a gold meal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Malaysia with his rifle.
Nowadays he shoots with cameras, not guns and the 54-year-old's preferred subject matter is man's best friend.
"One of the images that is particularly popular with my clients is the 'flying dog' shot," he said.
"This is where I take action shots of the the dogs jumping over logs, capturing them mid-flight to make them look like they are flying - like little canine super heroes."
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK
- 2 Meet the man behind a morbid new craze
- 3 A47 reopens after serious crash
- 4 New operators take over at council-owned leisure centre
- 5 Long stretch of A47 closed overnight due to crash
- 6 Norfolk pub gets booked up every Sunday for its roast dinner platters
- 7 Norwich venue offering Afternoon Cheese and it looks incredible
- 8 Jailed in Norfolk: Flytippers and paedophiles
- 9 Renewed objections to demolition of pub empty for a decade
- 10 Restaurant owner 'excited' as Norwich street is permanently pedestrianised
Mr Wallace, 54, eschews studio portraiture of his subjects, preferring to head outdoors to spots like Thetford Forest or Brandon Country Park.
The woods provide a perfect backdrop for his trademark picture of a dog appearing to fly as he captures it jumping, lit by just the light through the trees.
Despite the natural look of the images, they require careful preparation.
Mr Wallace positions a branch at what he considers the dog's safe jumping height - which varies according to the animal. He then has to make sure the dog does not make the leap until he is in position to capture the moment.
He added: "I took early retirement following successfully beating cancer, and decided to combine my love of dogs with my passion for photography."
"I absolutely love being able to capture the character of the dogs I photograph. The photoshoots are always fun and I am able to produce images that really put smiles on the owners' faces.
"Sometimes the owners don't see the many different expressions that the dog makes when jumping and running, and I capture these wonderful moments with my camera."
His collie Darcy provided the early inspiration for what would go on to become his living.
"I did photography when I was at school but then my sport took over," he said. "I didn't really pick up a camera until we got her eight years ago. She's been my little model."
How he does it
Mr Wallace sets up his shots with care.
He starts with a consultation with the dog's owner to see if their pet has any hip or back problems that may cause them issues when running or jumping.
He says dog safety is his priority. After checking that the owners are happy with the dog jumping, he finds large branches or fallen tree logs to use as the obstacle.
He then checks his camera exposure, to ensure he has a fast enough shutter speed to get the dog sharp, before he kneels to take the shot, with the owner standing behind him to encourage the animal to make the leap.
Mr Wallace can be reached via www.nigelwallacephotography.co.uk.