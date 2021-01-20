Law firm moves into Prospect House

Published: 3:01 PM January 20, 2021

Law firm Nicholsons Solicitors has recently moved its Norwich office to Prospect House in Rouen Road.

Previously based in Thorpe Road in the city, the firm has moved into newly-refurbished premises at the landmark building, commonly known as the home of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News and which is the current headquarters of those papers and Alan Boswell Group.

Mark Nicholson, Nicholsons Solicitors managing partner, says: “We have been delighted to secure space in arguably one of Norwich’s most iconic buildings.

"The decision to move to Prospect House was taken with the interests of both clients and staff in mind and with parking on site and close proximity to main transport lines, the modern offices are the perfect place for us to continue our expansion into the Norwich market.

"We are looking forward to welcoming both clients and contacts alike to our new offices as soon as it is safe to do so”.