Wage hike could hit fruit and veg growers, say farm leaders

Farming leaders are concerned about potential wage rises within the Seasonal Workers Scheme for horticultural growers - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Farming leaders want "urgent clarity" on potential wage increases for seasonal workers which they fear could hit hard-pressed fruit and vegetable growers.

The Home Office and Defra extended their Seasonal Worker Scheme in December, making 30,000 six-month visas available for horticultural workers in 2022, with the potential to increase by 10,000.

But they also warned that “the sector will have to improve pay and conditions” and that future changes "will force companies to pay those using the route a minimum salary to discourage poor conditions”, as part of a post-Brexit drive to reduce the reliance on foreign workers.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has called for more information on what this means, but the Home Office says the relevant guidance "will be published in due course".

In the meantime, the NFU is concerned it could mirror the salary levels in the pork butcher visas which were made available last autumn as an emergency measure to ease a labour crisis in the pig sector.

Those had a "Skilled Worker" minimum wage requirement of £10.10 per hour – which would be 13pc higher than the current National Living Wage (NLW), and 7pc above the new NLW rate of £9.50 which comes into effect in April.

And that inflation could heap further pressure on East Anglia's horticulture businesses, already facing rising energy and fuel costs.

NFU East Anglia adviser Charles Hesketh - Credit: Brian Finnerty

NFU East Anglia adviser Charles Hesketh, who leads on horticulture issues for the region, said: “The NFU has already warned of falling production this year of up to 15pc due to existing cost pressures, and this will be exacerbated further if a new minimum wage is set.

“Many businesses will already be in discussions with their customers about cost price increases, but are, as yet, unsighted on this potential wage hike.

"It is critical that we get clarity as soon as possible from government and that we understand the justification for such a proposal."

The NFU has warned of falling production of between 9pc and 15pc in 2022 due to rising energy costs and labour concerns, which could mean home-grown fruit and vegetables are replaced by imported foods on supermarket shelves.