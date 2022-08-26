OPINION: Drought proves why we need water security for food

Opinion

NFU water specialist Kelly Hewson-Fisher says this summer's drought has highlighted the need to secure water for food production - Credit: Archant / Kelly Hewson-Fisher

This summer's "devastating" drought has illustrated the vital importance of water to the nation's food security, says Kelly Hewson-Fisher, water resources specialist for the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

When I started as the national water resources specialist for the NFU in January, little did I know that we would be plunged into a period of prolonged dry weather.

The first six months of 2022 are said to have been the third driest in the past 60 years, followed immediately by the driest July in East Anglia since records began.

My background and passion lies within the agricultural sector and seeing first-hand the impact the lack of rainfall, plus the extreme heat, has had on the sector, across the country, over these past few months is truly devastating.

Like any natural external factor, there is no control over the weather. However, what we can control is our reaction to it.

Within the sector, farmers across the region have continued to review their businesses in response to the changing climate, knowing we are getting drier summers and wetter winters.

Measures that have been incorporated by some include reviewing cropping rotations and looking at construction of reservoirs, but it is acknowledged that more needs to be done.

Our first task, as a sector, is understanding what water is needed by thousands of individual farm businesses. What does this demand look like when overlaid with climate change impact and population growth?

The next step is looking at what water is available. The environment is at the heart of the water requirement – the Environment Agency has a legal obligation to not allow environmental deterioration.

Therefore, water left after environmental considerations must be shared between industries and sectors such as public water supply and agriculture.

When the government releases a food strategy, it is a statement that food production is valued in this country and is a priority.

It is hard to see how this can be achieved without secure and planned investment in water infrastructure. We cannot have food security without water security.

Also, food production cannot simply be exported and food imported. This is often to countries scarce in water and exporting our water resources challenge should not be the way forward.

How can we expect agricultural businesses to invest in large infrastructure projects when they do not get assurances from the Environment Agency in terms of a long-term abstraction licence?

Abstraction licences are due to move into the Environmental Permitting Regulations in October 2023 and at this point all licences will be subject to "periodic review", likely to be every six years. What if those licence volumes are reduced after the first six years yet the abstractor has undertaken a 25-year investment project?

Over the course of the past few months, and my first few with the NFU, it is clear that abstractors want to collaborate and engage with regulators and government to ensure all parties are clear about the challenges that lie ahead and can work together to implement solutions to build the resilience required both in water resources and food security.

Abstractors are willing to invest if they have the reassurances and commitment from the regulators and government. Unfortunately, rising costs have meant that reinvestment plans are currently postponed for some agricultural businesses, so that reassurance and commitment is now needed more than ever.

There are water resources regional planning groups in place to look at the long-term planning of water resources across five regions in England, including Water Resources East in East Anglia.

However, this is really lacking the involvement of the agricultural sector because we do not have the planning framework in place.

The Water for Food Group, which I chair, has created a task and finish group to progress this and take an in-depth look at the longer-term planning needed for water resource requirements for food and farming businesses.

I really hope this progresses well and we can have those strategic conversations at government and regulator level to ensure the water infrastructure is in place to deliver national food security.