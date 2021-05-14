Farmers demand level playing field for new animal welfare standards

Published: 9:00 AM May 14, 2021

Housing for pigs and poultry is among the issues being examined in the government's new Action Plan for Animal Welfare - Credit: Denise Bradley

East Anglia's farming leaders warned that raising animal welfare standards could leave livestock producers "undercut" by cheap competition - unless the same rules are applied to imported food.

The UK's first Action Plan for Animal Welfare was launched this week by environment secretary George Eustice, who said it will build on the nation's "world-leading standards" by committing to a range of new measures to protect livestock, pets and wild animals.

For farmed animals, they include ending the export of live animals for fattening and slaughter, introducing new measures to improve welfare during transport and slaughter, and examining the use of cages for poultry and farrowing crates for pigs.

Gary Ford, East Anglia director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU), said the measures could "raise the bar" for some of the region's biggest sectors - but not for other countries which their products compete with on supermarket shelves.

He said while farmers were proud of their animal welfare credentials, the union was keen to work with ministers to improve standards - but they must be matched for food imports as well.

Gary Ford is East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) - Credit: Pagepix

“We cannot have a situation where British farmers adhere to some of the highest standards in the world, only to be undercut by imports that barely meet the lowest rung on the ladder," he said.

“For example, just over a quarter of eggs sold in retail last year were from enriched cages. If this production system is banned here, there is every chance demand would simply be fulfilled by importing eggs from countries that continue to house laying hens in enriched cages.

“That does not make sense at any level, be that UK food production standards, UK self-sufficiency in domestic food production, UK jobs or indeed food miles."

Mr Ford welcomed other commitments to improve powers to tackle livestock worrying and hare coursing - both highlighted as major concerns for East Anglia's farmers in a recent NFU rural crime survey.

The wider action plan was applauded by animal welfare charities which urged the government to now have "courage" in delivering it.

Dr Marc Cooper, head of the RSPCA’s farm animal department, said: "It's time we move towards making meaningful improvements to the lives of farm animals, so they can live a life that they deserve - a good life.

“We're delighted to see some key issues being proposed and look forward to seeing legislation and policy better reflect what we know about the needs of animals."