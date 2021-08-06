Farmers 'extremely frustrated' by rules on spreading organic manure

Published: 10:32 AM August 6, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM August 6, 2021

Farming leaders said updated anti-pollution rules on spreading farmyard manure are "extremely frustrating" and do not recognise the wider value of organic fertilisers.

The Environment Agency (EA) has clarified the requirements of Rule 1 of the Farming Rules for Water, relating to the use of organic materials such as livestock manures, slurries and digestate.

Farmers were concerned that autumn spreading of manure would be interpreted as a breach of the rule, which stated that fertiliser applications must not "exceed the needs of the soil and crop on that land" or "give rise to a significant risk of agricultural diffuse pollution".

The agency has now published a Regulatory Position Statement (RPS) which allows farmers to apply organic manure that may exceed the needs of the soil or crop on agricultural land if they meet certain conditions - but they still "must not cause a risk of pollution".

The statement, which will be in place until March 1 next year, also includes conditions on how organic manure must be spread.

It says it can only be applied on land with a low risk of leaching and run-off - which does not include sandy or shallow soils - and at a rate that allows no more than 5kg/ha of nitrate to be leached.

Rob Wise, environment adviser for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) in East Anglia, said: “This position statement, while an improvement on the status quo, is going to be extremely frustrating for farmers in East Anglia to work with.

"With so many pig, poultry and cattle farms in the region, combined with on-farm anaerobic digester plants, producing valuable organic fertilisers, we expected a simpler regime to work to for this autumn and winter.

“These materials are vital to the East Anglian farm production cycle, and farmers are going to have to study these new rules very closely to ensure compliance."

NFU deputy president Stuart Roberts said it was a "missed opportunity" to ensure legislation was applied "in a way that recognises the wider benefits of using organic manures sustainably."

“To find ourselves in this situation so close to autumn shows a complete lack of appreciation of the bigger picture," he said.

"These materials improve soil health and replace man-made fertilisers while use at this time of year reduces ammonia emissions compared to applications in the spring."

Farmers intending to use the RPS have to notify the EA, and ensure that they meet its conditions.

The Environment Agency has updated its rules on spreading organic manure on farmland, in a bid to reduce water pollution - Credit: Archant



