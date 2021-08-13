News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Unique' farmers want a flexible approach to retirement payments

Chris Hill

Published: 6:50 AM August 13, 2021    Updated: 6:59 AM August 13, 2021
Tom Bradshaw is vice president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU)

Tom Bradshaw is vice president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU)

Farmers have told the government a "one size fits all" approach to offering retirement lump sums will not work for widely-varying rural businesses.

Defra has completed its consultation on proposals to help farmers leave the industry as part of a drive to attract "new talent" onto the fields.

With EU subsidies being phased out after Brexit, the plan was to offer farmers a lump sum worth 2.35 times their annual Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlement, up to a maximum of £100,000.

In response to the consultation, the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said farmers needed enough time, information and flexibility to make "life changing" decisions about their farming future.

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw said: “Our own consultation reached 2,500 members and confirmed what we already know - that every farmer is unique.

"Their personal circumstances, land tenure and enterprises vary massively, so we cannot accept a 'one size fits all' approach.

"For tenants there are the added complications to meet with the legal requirements of giving notice to their landlords.

"Deciding to exit our industry is leaving a job like no other and deeply subjective to that person, which is why any future approach whether it be lump sum or delinking must be sensitive of this fact.

“It’s clear that many members are concerned about the loss of a family home, so we would urge a flexible approach to this, allowing those exiting the industry to keep their residential property or any non-farming related business.

"A flexible approach would reduce barriers for those wishing to exit the industry and still have the potential for income from non-farming activities.

“It goes without saying that as much as those leaving need support, so do those entering the industry.

"Emerging agricultural policies must work hand in hand and provide a base for all aspects of a successful farming business which is not only a job but also a way of life at the heart of our rural communities.

"We welcome participation in any future consultation and await a prompt response that we hope has taken into account our members’ concerns, giving them certainty of when the exit scheme will be open for applications.”

Farming
Norfolk

