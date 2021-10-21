News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Farmers fear 'huge downsides' from New Zealand trade deal

Chris Hill

Published: 4:25 PM October 21, 2021   
Farming leaders have warned that the UK's new trade deal with New Zealand could "damage the viability" of East Anglian farms.

Boris Johnson announced a "great trade deal" with New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, which the government says will cut red tape for businesses and end tariffs on exports.

But farmers warned of "huge downsides" to the agreement.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) said the deal, coupled with the earlier agreement signed with Australia, will open the UK to "significant extra volumes of imported food - whether or not produced to our own high standards - while securing almost nothing in return for UK farmers".

Gary Ford, East Anglia regional director for the NFU, said: "We should all be worried that there could be a huge downside to these deals, especially for sectors such as dairy, red meat and horticulture.

"The government is now asking British farmers to go toe-to-toe with some of the most export-orientated farmers in the world, without the serious, long-term and properly-funded investment in UK agriculture that can enable us to do so.

"This could damage the viability of many British farms in the years ahead, to the detriment of the public, who want more British food on their shelves, and to the detriment of our rural communities and cherished farmed landscapes."

The deal will grant New Zealand more access to the UK market for lamb exports.

It will see all quotas on lamb lifted after 15 years, but before that there will be a quota of 35,000 tonnes for the first four years, then 50,000 additional tonnes thereafter.

However the quota will only be accessible once the existing quota that the country has through the WTO (World Trade Organisation) of 114,000 tonnes is filled to 90pc, and officials insisted that New Zealand currently uses only half of that, and there are also safeguards in place to protect farming.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said British farmers should not be worried by the deal, adding: "This deal is a win-win for two like-minded democracies who believe in free and fair trade."

Shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry said the deal "fails on every count", adding: "It is a deal whose only major winners are the mega-corporations who run New Zealand's meat and dairy farms, all at the expense of British farmers who are already struggling to compete."

