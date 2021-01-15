Farm webinars offer national insight and overseas inspiration

Published: 8:30 AM January 15, 2021

National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters is among the guest speakers at a series of online virtual meetings hosted by the Norfolk YIELD network - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The nation's farming leader and experts in European agriculture and trade will be among the guests in a series of virtual meetings for Norfolk farmers.

The online events are organised by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a rural business network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.

The guest speaker at the next event on January 20 will be Tim Heddema, agricultural counsellor to the Embassy of the Netherlands in London.

Tim Heddema, agricultural counsellor to the Embassy of the Netherlands in London, pictured during a visit to the Royal Norfolk Show in 2017 - Credit: Archant

Just three weeks after the end of the Brexit transition, it offers the chance to hear from the agricultural representative of one of the UK's nearest neighbours, which has strong trading links with East Anglia.

Then on February 23, Julian Hughes, Alexis Pouye and Leo Vogels join the conversation to give insights into their leading Irish, French and Dutch farm businesses.

You may also want to watch:

The Yield group said: "This is an opportunity to build European links - while we have a new relationship with Europe we are still neighbours with much in common.

"These three farmers are leaders and innovators, who all run fascinating businesses but also bring the perspective from their respective countries."

And on March 18, National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters will give her views on the challenges facing British agriculture, and give Norfolk farmers the opportunity to share their questions and ideas.

Yield said: "Minette Batters needs little introduction, at the helm of UK agriculture in the position of NFU president, ably navigating turbulent times.

"Notably she agreed to commit the NFU to a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, has passionately argued the cause for British food standards in the face of possible trade deal imports and was a co-founder of 'Ladies in Beef' and 'The Great British Beef Week'."

All meetings start from 7.30pm. To register for the Tim Heddema meeting on January 20, click here to see the Yield network’s Eventbrite booking page. For the "international insight" meeting on February 23 click here, and for the Minette Batters meeting on March 18 click here.



