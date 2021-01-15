Farm webinars offer national insight and overseas inspiration
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The nation's farming leader and experts in European agriculture and trade will be among the guests in a series of virtual meetings for Norfolk farmers.
The online events are organised by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a rural business network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association.
The guest speaker at the next event on January 20 will be Tim Heddema, agricultural counsellor to the Embassy of the Netherlands in London.
Just three weeks after the end of the Brexit transition, it offers the chance to hear from the agricultural representative of one of the UK's nearest neighbours, which has strong trading links with East Anglia.
Then on February 23, Julian Hughes, Alexis Pouye and Leo Vogels join the conversation to give insights into their leading Irish, French and Dutch farm businesses.
You may also want to watch:
The Yield group said: "This is an opportunity to build European links - while we have a new relationship with Europe we are still neighbours with much in common.
"These three farmers are leaders and innovators, who all run fascinating businesses but also bring the perspective from their respective countries."
Most Read
- 1 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
- 2 Seven lockdown rules that could change
- 3 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
- 4 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
- 5 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
- 6 Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day
- 7 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
- 8 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
- 9 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
- 10 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch
And on March 18, National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters will give her views on the challenges facing British agriculture, and give Norfolk farmers the opportunity to share their questions and ideas.
Yield said: "Minette Batters needs little introduction, at the helm of UK agriculture in the position of NFU president, ably navigating turbulent times.
"Notably she agreed to commit the NFU to a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, has passionately argued the cause for British food standards in the face of possible trade deal imports and was a co-founder of 'Ladies in Beef' and 'The Great British Beef Week'."
- All meetings start from 7.30pm. To register for the Tim Heddema meeting on January 20, click here to see the Yield network’s Eventbrite booking page. For the "international insight" meeting on February 23 click here, and for the Minette Batters meeting on March 18 click here.