Farming leader hears region's concerns during 'whirlwind tour'

Published: 6:01 PM October 27, 2021

The country's leading farming representative heard the concerns - and the optimism - of East Anglia's agricultural community during a "whirlwind tour" of the region.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters started her two-day visit near Luton before heading to the Cambridgeshire Fens, where she spoke to more than 40 farmers at Alder’s Farm in Wimblington, near March, hosted by branch chairman Alison Langley.

NFU president Minette Batters (second right) pictured on her visit to Wimblington with local branch chairman Alison Langley, NFU Cambridgeshire council representative Bob Lawrence and county chairman Mat Smith. - Credit: NFU

She also met Norfolk and Suffolk farmers in Newmarket before completing her visit in Essex at Parklands Farm, Galleywood, hosted by Essex county chairman Christy Willett.

Discussions included trade concerns and financial worries over the impact of post-Brexit subsidy withdrawals - and the lack of detail on the replacement environmental payment schemes.

Also discussed were the workforce shortages which have affected the region's fruit and vegetable growers and caused major processing backlogs in the meat supply chain - including a "desperate situation" for pig farmers dealing with a costly surplus of thousands of animals on farms.

Ms Batters said all this change and uncertainty had created obvious anxiety for many beleaguered businesses - although many also saw opportunities.

"It is a mixed picture, to be honest," she said. "Some people, definitely a lot of the younger farmers, are feeling very optimistic about the new era, and saying: 'We will survive, come hell or high water'.

"That is wonderful to see and farming has always evolved throughout the millennia and ultimately everyone need to eat, so there is always a future.

"So there is a lot of optimism, but also an element of real concern for some people over what the future holds - what it means for their business and their family.

"For us, mental health and wellbeing is really really important at this time of enormous change. It will be the greatest change any of us has faced in our farming lifetimes and I can completely understand why some people are feeling very nervous and very worried.

"But that is equally mirrored by people who see this time of change as an opportunity to pioneer a new future."

Ms Batters said one thing all farmers shared was "just wanting to know the details" on government policy changes.

"Farming is a long-term business and decision are being made and plantings are being made this autumn when nobody really knows what the future holds," she added.