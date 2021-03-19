This could be the 'decade of farmers', says industry leader

Published: 5:54 AM March 19, 2021

Growing support for climate-friendly homegrown food could make this a "decade for farmers" - but only if they embrace the changes which still lie ahead.

That was one of the key messages to Norfolk farmers from a national figurehead for the agricultural industry.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters spoke at a virtual event hosted by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a rural business network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

The meeting, which was also joined by senior RNAA members, heard that the last 12 months had been a "rollercoaster ride" for the NFU leader - first handling the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food supply chains, and then lobbying on "seismic" new legislation on trade, farming and immigration.

But despite a feeling that this turbulence could be ending, she said there is still much change ahead.

Ms Batters said some British farmers were living in a "bubble moment" where sales and prices were good, and they had yet to feel any significant impact from the evolving new UK/EU trading relationship.

Products are mainly being bought through retail, which had shown a loyalty to local sourcing in response to higher consumer awareness of British food, she said.

But with the less transparent "out-of-home" sector soon to re-emerge when hospitality and catering businesses return from a crippling lockdown, there could be opportunities for importers under new trade deals, such as low-cost beef producers in Australia.

Meanwhile, new green policies could enforce higher standards on British farmers, while new immigration laws could affect their workforce.

However, Ms Batters said opportunities remained for those able to adapt to these new challenges.

"The opportunity is, without a shadow of doubt, in the UK's gift now to lead a race to the top," she said. "We have the chance to show the world how we can be world-leading in climate-smart farming.

"So I would like to think that this is going to be the decade of farmers, because we cannot keep depleting the world's finite resources that can never be replaced.

"This is our time. We have to prepare for a very different future, but for those that embrace change that opportunity is out there.

"If you think you can carry on farming as you were in the past, look out - because it is going to change quite fast."