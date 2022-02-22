Pigs backlog 'disaster' could have been avoided, says farming leader

National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters says the pigs backlog crisis is a 'disgrace' which 'could and should have been avoided' - Credit: Archant

Farming leaders called for "certainty, commitment and consistency" from the government to avoid more crises like the one engulfing East Anglia's pig industry.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters told her organisation's conference in Birmingham that the situation facing pig farmers could and should have been avoided.

An estimated 200,000 pigs are backed up on UK farms - many of them in Norfolk and Suffolk - because of a post-Brexit shortage of butchers and meat processing staff, while 40,000 animals have been culled and their meat thrown away.

Ms Batters said this was "truly is an utter disgrace and a disaster for the pig industry".

She said: "British farming has a lot to be positive about, to be proud of, and to believe in - our high standards of food production, our 'net zero' ambitions, our education programme which reached a third of a million children last year.

"But government does need to understand that we need certainty, commitment and consistency.

"We need a plan that pre-empts crises rather than repeatedly runs into them. The current situation in the pig sector should have, and could have, been avoided."

Ms Batters blamed the government's "poorly designed change to immigration policy", and a "total lack of understanding of how food production works".

She launched a report calling for action including investment from government, for retailers to sell more British food, and for properly-funded sustainable farming payments.

And she told the national conference that a recent visit to the Raynham Estate near Fakenham had highlighted the kind of innovation which farmers were capable of delivering.

"Only three weeks ago I visited the descendants of 'Turnip Townshend' at Raynham Hall in Norfolk," she said.

"They are part of five Norfolk farming businesses that founded the Catalyst Farming partnership and brought 700 fields together, in all 7,000 hectares.

"These businesses are united by a belief in harnessing the power of their data to better inform decision making, continually questioning and fine-tuning their farming; lowering chemical inputs, increasing yield and profit."

During her speech, Ms Batters also criticised "contradictory government policies" that are raising the bar for environmental standards at home but pursuing trade deals which support lower standards overseas, as well as making it difficult to find workers to harvest or process domestic food.

The conference is due to hear from environment secretary George Eustice this afternoon.