Farmers' chance to discuss their challenges with industry leader

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 9:56 AM March 10, 2021   
NFU president Minette Batters says protecting food standards after Brexit is her top priority for 20

National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters will be the guest speaker at an online meeting hosted by the Norfolk YIELD network - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk farmers have been invited to discuss their industry's challenges with the nation's agricultural leader at an online event next week.

National Farmers' Union (NFU) president Minette Batters will speak at a virtual meeting hosted by Yield (Young, Innovative, Enterprising, Learning and Developing) – a rural business network for younger members of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA).

The RNAA says it is "very excited" to welcome the NFU leader to the event on March 18, and has widened the invitation to RNAA members and any other Norfolk farmers, so they can ask questions and share ideas on the challenges facing British agriculture.

Event organisers said: "Minette Batters needs little introduction, at the helm of UK agriculture in the position of NFU president, ably navigating turbulent times.

"Notably she agreed to commit the NFU to a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, has passionately argued the cause for British food standards in the face of possible trade deal imports and was a co-founder of 'Ladies in Beef' and 'The Great British Beef Week'."

The Zoom meeting starts from 7.30pm on March 18. To register, visit the Yield network’s Eventbrite booking page.

Farming

