OPINION: Farm reservoirs running on empty after summer heatwave 

Opinion

NFU water specialist Kelly Hewson-Fisher says this summer's drought has highlighted the need to secure water for food production - Credit: NFU / Jamie Lockhart

Drought and summer heatwaves have made this a challenging year for farming irrigators, says Kelly Hewson-Fisher, water resources specialist for the National Farmers' Union (NFU).

This season has seen a range of restrictions on water abstraction.

They range from the licence conditions which prevent abstraction when flows are low and voluntary restrictions in some catchments where the Environment Agency has asked abstractors to reduce the volume and number of abstractions, through to more formal enforcement of restrictions in several catchments.

Every inch of water has been needed to grow our food.

Abstraction licence volumes were fully utilised for some abstractors and the Environment Agency provided a package of measures for abstractors where a request could be submitted for support through the season.

Many storage reservoirs have finished the season empty which, in previous years, has not been the case

The question now is what the knock-on effects will be for next year and the 2023 harvest.

The NFU is working with the Environment Agency to review the autumn/winter refill period which is required for ensuring the winter storage reservoirs are full for the next irrigation season.

Many water bodies are starting the winter period in a depleted position, and we will need all the rainfall available to recharge groundwater aquifers and provide flows for the surface waters.

Many abstractors are already reviewing the situation for their individual businesses. This includes looking at cropping rotations, variety choice and alternative means of water storage.

There is also a role for government to provide support for growers during this difficult period. Defra has provided grant support through the Farming Transformation Fund for water, although this is currently closed to new applications.

To secure a grant, the applicant requires planning permission and an abstraction licence, and this process can often not be aligned.

The NFU asks that this process is aligned to ensure it effectively supports the applicant to achieve the grant to construct a winter reservoir.

This system does then rely on the winter period delivering the rainfall required.

Looking at the future, we may find there are opportunities to take water during high flows throughout the year to store in the reservoir, not just during the winter period.

The evidence of climate change suggests this year will not be a one-off.

For the long term, the agricultural sector needs support in planning and investment to secure a fair share of water for food production and for water for food to be recognised as an essential water user.