Farmers to debate 'net zero' and carbon offset opportunities

Published: 11:00 AM October 8, 2021

Bruno Gardner, managing director of NFU EnZero, will speak at a farmers' meeting in Halesworth in November - Credit: NFU EnZero

A leading renewable energy expert will outline the opportunities from "net zero" agriculture at a farmers' meeting next month.

Bruno Gardner, managing director of NFU EnZero, will be the guest speaker at the free event in Halesworth, jointly hosted by National Farmers' Union and accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

The meeting, the first to be held since before the Covid pandemic, will discuss how farmers can develop net zero projects and renewable energy schemes, and the role agriculture can play in carbon offsetting.

Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will chair the meeting, said: “The government’s ambitious target to achieve net zero by 2050 will have a huge impact on agriculture, and the sector has a big role to play in helping the country meet that important ambition.

“It’s one thing agreeing with the policy, it’s quite another understanding the practicalities involved in implementing it.

You may also want to watch:

"The truth is that net zero both poses challenges and offers opportunities for farmers, so it is important that we all understand what is involved early on."

The event is at Halesworth Golf Club at 7.30pm on November 10. Attendance is free, but places must be booked in advance by visiting www.lovewell-blake.co.uk/events/event/farmers-evening.