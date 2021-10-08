Farmers to debate 'net zero' and carbon offset opportunities
- Credit: NFU EnZero
A leading renewable energy expert will outline the opportunities from "net zero" agriculture at a farmers' meeting next month.
Bruno Gardner, managing director of NFU EnZero, will be the guest speaker at the free event in Halesworth, jointly hosted by National Farmers' Union and accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.
The meeting, the first to be held since before the Covid pandemic, will discuss how farmers can develop net zero projects and renewable energy schemes, and the role agriculture can play in carbon offsetting.
Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will chair the meeting, said: “The government’s ambitious target to achieve net zero by 2050 will have a huge impact on agriculture, and the sector has a big role to play in helping the country meet that important ambition.
“It’s one thing agreeing with the policy, it’s quite another understanding the practicalities involved in implementing it.
You may also want to watch:
"The truth is that net zero both poses challenges and offers opportunities for farmers, so it is important that we all understand what is involved early on."
The event is at Halesworth Golf Club at 7.30pm on November 10. Attendance is free, but places must be booked in advance by visiting www.lovewell-blake.co.uk/events/event/farmers-evening.
Most Read
- 1 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children
- 2 Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images
- 3 'That's awful': Jimmy Carr pokes fun at Norfolk on Good Morning Britain
- 4 Man who has been walking the UK's coastline since 2017 hits Norfolk
- 5 Person in hospital after being struck by bus on busy Norwich road
- 6 One of North Norfolk's 'most sought after' homes is up for rent
- 7 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 8 'A hard pill to take' - Farmer culls pigs after 50 years amid workforce crisis
- 9 Video shows fire after geese fly into electricity pole
- 10 Chief constable describes jailed Norfolk officer's actions as deplorable