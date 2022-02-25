News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Farmers will meet to discuss new environment incentives

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 11:32 AM February 25, 2022
Abigail Maynard from Brown and Co will be one of the speakers at a farmers' meeting hosted by NFU and Lovewell Blake

Abigail Maynard from Brown and Co will be one of the speakers at a free farmers' evening hosted by NFU and Lovewell Blake - Credit: Chris Hill

New environmental incentives being offered by the government will be the focus of a free farmers' evening in Halesworth.

The meeting on "managing the farmed environment" will be jointly hosted by the National Farmers' Union and accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

Abigail Maynard and Katie Crawford from Brown and Co’s environmental services team will cover topics including Defra's Sustainable Farming Incentive, the Environmental Land Management Scheme, and stewardship and woodland funding.

Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will be chairing the event, said: "The farming environment will be front of mind for every farmer, with a raft of new initiatives to get to grips with in the coming years.

“These farmers’ evenings are also a valued opportunity to mix socially with other farmers, and we are delighted to be able to be meeting in person once again.”

The event takes place at Halesworth Golf Club on Wednesday March 9 at 7.30pm. 

Attendance is free, but places need to be booked by visiting www.lovewell-blake.co.uk/events.

Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
Teacher wearing mask in class

9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon