Farmers will meet to discuss new environment incentives

Abigail Maynard from Brown and Co will be one of the speakers at a free farmers' evening hosted by NFU and Lovewell Blake - Credit: Chris Hill

New environmental incentives being offered by the government will be the focus of a free farmers' evening in Halesworth.

The meeting on "managing the farmed environment" will be jointly hosted by the National Farmers' Union and accountancy firm Lovewell Blake.

Abigail Maynard and Katie Crawford from Brown and Co’s environmental services team will cover topics including Defra's Sustainable Farming Incentive, the Environmental Land Management Scheme, and stewardship and woodland funding.

Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who will be chairing the event, said: "The farming environment will be front of mind for every farmer, with a raft of new initiatives to get to grips with in the coming years.

“These farmers’ evenings are also a valued opportunity to mix socially with other farmers, and we are delighted to be able to be meeting in person once again.”

The event takes place at Halesworth Golf Club on Wednesday March 9 at 7.30pm.

Attendance is free, but places need to be booked by visiting www.lovewell-blake.co.uk/events.