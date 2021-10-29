Farmers set out their climate credentials ahead of COP26

Published: 6:00 AM October 29, 2021

The farming industry has sought to show its progress on lowering carbon emissions and its commitment to a "net zero" future ahead of the COP26 climate summit.

A new report by the National Farmers' Union (NFU) illustrates how farmers are adapting their businesses to reduce emissions, capture and store carbon and produce more renewable energy.

Farms are responsible for around a tenth of UK greenhouse gas emissions, of which 10pc is carbon dioxide, while 40pc is nitrous oxide from sources such as fertilisers, and 50pc is methane from cows and sheep.

Some of the mitigation measures being taken include investing in new technologies, reducing energy consumption from fossil fuels, increasing soil health, and planting trees and hedgerows.

The report comes two years after the NFU announced its ambition for British agriculture to reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 - and it says the progress can be accelerated through concerted industry action and greater government support.

You may also want to watch:

Rob Wise, environment adviser for the NFU in East Anglia, said the industry's journey to net zero had three "pillars" - resource efficiency, carbon storage and renewable energy.

"It is fair to say that farmers in Norfolk are at least as switched on to these methods as any other parts of the country, and leading the way in some areas where we have seen a particularly high uptake on renewable energy, be it solar or anaerobic digestion, or the investment in the straw power station.

"We have also got people maintaining existing carbon stores - for example, in the Broads, by not ploughing up grassland and maintaining grazing you are keeping the carbon locked up in the soil.

"One of the things our members are really interested in now is understanding and measuring their own carbon balance and carbon footprint better, so they can identify the areas that need additional effort.

"That is leading to ways to increase energy use efficiency, looking at fuel sources and machinery efficiency, and we are getting an increased emphasis on things like feed efficiency in the livestock sector and nutrient efficiency in the arable sector.

"People are understanding how to get legumes into the rotation to use fewer purchased nitrogen [fertiliser] inputs, and cover crops to reduce emissions in the winter - changes in farming systems that will make carbon emission savings and increase carbon sequestration.

"The stock of hedgerows, trees and woodland on farms is also an important part of this and farmers are looking at how to maximise their management for carbon benefits."