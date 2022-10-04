Not yet time for bird flu 'nuclear' lockdown, says farming leader

Despite the worsening bird flu epidemic, an East Anglian farming leader said it is too early for a mandatory lockdown to protect poultry flocks.

Thousands of chickens, turkeys and geese have been culled in recent weeks across the region, which has become the epicentre for the nation's worst-ever avian influenza outbreak.

More than 160 cases have been confirmed in captive birds across the UK, including 12 in Norfolk and Suffolk since the start of September.

Last year, when case numbers were much lower, a mandatory housing order was enforced to keep all birds indoors from the end of November, to protect them from the infection risk from migrating wild birds.

It lasted for five months, creating additional worries including the welfare of free-range birds, and the need to re-brand free-range eggs as 'barn eggs'.

Thousands of turkeys have been culled after a series of bird flu outbreaks in Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Matthew Usher

Zoe Leach, East Anglia regional director for the National Farmers' Union (NFU) said it was not yet time for the government to make a similar housing order this year.

"I had it described to me as a 'nuclear' option, and I don't think we are quite there yet," she said.

"We do have to consider bird welfare, how many cases there are, and their impact - but also the impact further down the supply chain.

"There are a whole range of things within the government's armoury and clearly the housing order would be one of those, but I don't think we are at that point yet."

Last week, the growing outbreak in the east of England sparked a raft of new restrictions in a bid to halt the spread of the disease.

The regional Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) makes it a legal requirement for all bird keepers across Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex to follow strict biosecurity rules including disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with captive birds.

The AIPZ does not include a requirement to house birds - but Defra said "this is being kept under constant review".

Dr Leach said the outbreak was "hugely concerning" and biosecurity should be "at the forefront of everyone's thinking" - from backyard poultry keepers to major commercial producers.

"This outbreak has been totally different to any we have seen before and the disease has persisted, which demonstrates how easily it spreads in the wild bird population too," she said.

"Where we have larger companies the risk of spreading between different production sites is a really big deal. I spoke to someone at one large poultry facility who needs 18 different pairs of wellies so he can move from one building to another without risking the spread."

Although avian influenza can be devastating for wild birds and poultry flocks, the UK Health Security Agency advise that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency says avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk.

For full details on the requirements and boundaries of the AIPZ, see www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu