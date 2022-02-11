Industry leader discusses water worries with 'incredible' Norfolk farmers

A farming industry leader discussed water abstraction worries with Norfolk growers during his final official visit to the county.

Stuart Roberts, who will step down as deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) later this month, met local branch members during his whistle-stop tour.

Among them were representatives from BAWAG (Broadland Agricultural Water Abstractors Group) who were told last year that their irrigation licences would be revoked or reduced by the Environment Agency in a bid to protect rare wildlife habitats.

Mr Roberts said the issue remained a major concern - although there had been some progress.

"We have got some incredible businesses in that part of the world who, for a long time, have been frustrated at how the process around abstraction licencing has been progressing," he said.

"But there has been some real progress in working with the Environment Agency and Water Resources East, who have been playing a really key role.

"For me, the whole water issue is not about the environment versus food production. It is about how we find a long-term solution to protect the environment which also allows also some of the country's most innovative farmers to continue to produce high-value water-intensive crops.

"There is a long way to go and the process is still ongoing, but these discussions are more constructive than they were a year ago."

Mr Roberts said storage reservoirs and investment in pipework infrastructure were obvious solutions for an industry which "sometimes has too much water, and sometimes not enough".

"Reservoirs are expensive, but also the planning system and the timetable around it can be pretty challenging, so we need long-term planning in this area so people will invest for the long term," he said.

NFU deputy president Stuart Roberts (fourth left) meeting younger members of the East Norfolk branch at the Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall - Credit: Christopher Deane

Mr Roberts also spoke at the East Norfolk NFU branch's annual meeting and met younger members at the Norfolk Mead Hotel in Coltishall, before meeting Mid Norfolk and West Norfolk farmers, along with Norfolk NFU county chairman Jamie Lockhart, at Hyde Hall in Fransham.

Mr Roberts, who farms in Hertfordshire, said he had always enjoyed his visits to Norfolk.

"I love coming up to this part of the world," he said. "They are some of the best farmers in the country.

"It is such a diverse county with outstanding natural resources, an outstanding environment, and farmers who are at the forefront of the solutions. They really are the most incredible set of farmers."