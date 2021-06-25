Prime minister urged to explain how trade strategy will protect farmers

Published: 1:39 PM June 25, 2021

Est Anglia's farming leaders have demanded the prime minister explains how their industry will be protected during the rush to sign global trade deals.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) says the government must come forward urgently with a "comprehensive strategy to manage the impact of throwing open the UK market to the world’s biggest agricultural exporters".

Large-scale tariff liberalisation and significant increases in imports could lead to severe pressure on farmgate prices, potentially causing "significant harm" to farm businesses, it says.

This is because many farmers in other countries operate on a much larger scale and can use products banned in the UK, leading to a lower cost of production.

After striking a free trade deal with Australia, international trade secretary Liz Truss, also the MP for South West Norfolk, has said the new agreements being negotiated offered opportunities for UK growers to access potentially lucrative new export markets, and has repeatedly pledged that Britain's "world class" food safety, animal welfare and environmental standards will not be undermined.

But the NFU has published a series of demands from government, including a "rigorous economic assessment of the predicted cumulative impact of free trade agreements on UK agriculture".

You may also want to watch:

NFU East Anglia regional director Gary Ford said: “A year ago, more than one million people signed our petition calling for trade deals that do not compromise our high standards of production.

“Ministers owe it to them, and our crucial food and farming sector, to keep the promises they made to ensure those standards are not undermined. It is hard to see how they will do this when you look at the details of the UK – Australia trade agreement.

“There are real concerns about how the tariff-free access that is being granted to Australian farmers will impact on our beef and lamb farmers, and our sugar growers.

“It is imperative the government explains how it will work with farmers, so they can continue to produce the high-quality food the public wants in the face of huge potential volumes of imports produced in very different systems that the public would not accept if they were adopted here.

“We recognise the advantages of striking independent trade deals and being able to sell our fantastic British produce abroad, but this must be accompanied by a strategy that details how we will improve our trade diplomacy, including boots on the ground focusing on agri-food exports alongside measures to improve the productivity and competitiveness of UK farming.”