Soaring costs spark farmers' anger over British Sugar haulage allowances

Sugar beet being delivered to the British Sugar factory at Cantley - Credit: James Bass

Beet growers have criticised a lack of action from British Sugar to help farmers facing soaring haulage costs for delivering to its factories.

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has called for the processor to introduce temporary “exceptional measures” to address an “unprecedented crisis” of rising costs.

It said the current model for calculating transport allowance payments will "nowhere near cover the additional costs absorbed by growers".

Some have reported haulage rates leaping by as much as 20pc for delivering beet to British Sugar’s factories in Cantley and Wissington in Norfolk, Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and Newark in Nottinghamshire.

But talks to find a solution have broken down.

The union said British Sugar has refused to take action for the four in five growers that manage their haulage independently.

However British Sugar said its transport allowance is calculated using an agreed mechanism which "has stood the test of time", and is adjusted each year according to the costs of its own beet delivery service, which gives growers a chance to insulate themselves from additional costs.

Simon Smith, vice chairman of the NFU Sugar board, said: “It is extremely disappointing that British Sugar is choosing not to support growers incurring substantial additional haulage costs this year.

“British Sugar has acknowledged the significantly higher haulage costs growers are bearing and that growers outside of their managed haulage scheme do not have the same clout or ability to offer outside work as British Sugar does to keep prices down.

“As a result, many growers are having to subsidise haulage costs, at the same time as British Sugar is benefitting from high sugar prices.

“Yet again this is another case of British Sugar using the beet growers to subsidise their business while they are posting healthy profits of their own."

Peter Watson, agriculture director of British Sugar - Credit: Gary Naylor

British Sugar agriculture director Peter Watson said: “The transport allowance is calculated by an NFU Sugar and British Sugar-agreed mechanism which has stood the test of time over the past decade.

“While we will not be making any exceptional adjustment to the transport allowance this campaign, we support growers in making their own risk management decisions, including on sugar beet haulage.

"We provide an opportunity for growers to insulate themselves from additional costs by joining the Beet Delivery Service, should they not wish to make their own haulage arrangements."