Pioneering pilot scheme lets farmers fix their own sugar beet prices

Published: 10:31 AM December 17, 2020

A new pricing platform has been launched which will allow East Anglia's sugar beet growers to fix their own prices via an online trading app

A pioneering pilot scheme will allow East Anglian farmers to play the market and fix their own sugar beet prices via an online trading app.

A new pricing platform has been developed by the National Farmers' Union's sugar board (NFU Sugar) with support from processor British Sugar, to enable growers to take advantage of new variable contracts linked to futures markets.

It will be tested next year by a pilot group of farmers who will be able to price their beet independently of British Sugar for the first time, allowing them to lock in prices when it is most attractive to them.

This is part of a year-long pilot programme being delivered by sugar trader Czarnikow through its online app, with the intention of rolling it out more widely across contracts with Britain’s 3,000-plus sugar beet growers, many of which are based in East Anglia.

Fenland grower and NFU Sugar board chairman Michael Sly said: “This is a hugely exciting project and something we have been working hard on for a number of years, in response to calls from growers for more control over their sugar beet price.

“In the pilot, growers will be able to see the live value of the sugar they are growing in their crop for the first time ever and make independent pricing decisions based on that data.

“This can be a win-win for the industry. It will give growers flexibility to lock in attractive prices at a time to suit them and take the opportunity and risk the market offers them into their own hands.”

Growers involved in the pilot will have the option to transfer up to 10pc of their contracted beet tonnage from the traditional fixed-price contract to the variable-priced contact, which will be linked to the sugar futures market.

British Sugar agriculture director Peter Watson said: “British Sugar recognises the desire in some growers to take more risk and price their own crop. Together with the NFU we believe we have developed a new contract type to allow this to happen.

"This years’ pilot scheme is truly innovative for the sugar beet sector with growers able to take positions on the sugar market for a proportion of their crop, much in the same way as other cereals crops. An exciting opportunity for all in the future.”